Severe flooding at Yellowstone National Park affecting Latter-day Saints

This aerial photo provided by the National Park Service shows a flooded out North Entrance Road, of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. Flooding caused by heavy rains over the weekend caused road and bridge damage in Yellowstone National Park, leading park officials to close all the entrances through at least Wednesday. Gardiner, a town just north of the park, was isolated, with water covering the road north of the town and a mudslide blocking the road to the south. (Doug Kraus/National Park Service via AP) Credit: Doug Kraus, National Park Service via Associated Pres
A lodge is destroyed by rushing waters caused by flooding of the Rock Creek River in the town of Red Lodge, Montana, June 13, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey Oliphant
A view of Broadway Avenue in the town of Red Lodge, Montana, with the waters from the Rock Creek River flooding into homes and businesses on June 13, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey Oliphant
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Billings, Mont. Credit: Brittany Peterson, Associated Press
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Billings, Mont. Credit: Brittany Peterson, Associated Press
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Billings, Mont. Credit: Brittany Peterson, Associated Press
A house that was pulled into Rock Creek in Red Lodge, Mont., by raging floodwaters is seen Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Officials said more than 100 houses in the small city were flooded when torrential rains swelled waterways across the Yellowstone region. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Credit: Matthew Brown, Associated Press
A road is closed from floodwaters along the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River near Bridger, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. Credit: Emma H. Tobin, Associated Press
Floodwaters inundated property along the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River near Bridger, Mont, on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. Credit: Emma H. Tobin, Associated Press
This aerial photo provided by the National Park Service shows a washed out road at North Entrance Road, of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. Flooding caused by heavy rains over the weekend caused road and bridge damage in Yellowstone National Park, leading park officials to close all the entrances through at least Wednesday. Gardiner, a town just north of the park, was isolated, with water covering the road north of the town and a mudslide blocking the road to the south. Credit: Doug Kraus, National Park Service via Associated Press
This aerial photo provided by the National Park Service shows a flooded out North Entrance Road, of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. Flooding caused by heavy rains over the weekend caused road and bridge damage in Yellowstone National Park, leading park officials to close all the entrances through at least Wednesday. Gardiner, a town just north of the park, was isolated, with water covering the road north of the town and a mudslide blocking the road to the south. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP) Credit: Jacob W. Frank, National Park Service via Associated Press
Red spots on the map indicate where Latter-day Saint meetinghouses are located around Yellowstone National Park and southern Montana. The area began to be affected by serious flooding and high rivers on the week of June 12, 2022. Credit: Screenshot from churchofjesuschrist.org meetinghouse locator
The area around Yellowstone National Park and southern Montana shown on a map. The park and towns to the north and northeast especially have been affected by record high rivers the week of Juen 12, 2022. Credit: Google Maps

Unbelievable images and videos are coming from Yellowstone National Park and southern Montana this week, as huge flooding tore away hillsides, roads and even the foundations of homes.

Rivers were swiftly moving far above their banks, and all entrances to the national park were closed. News reports outline some of the extensive flooding that washed out roads and bridges, knocked out power, left communities isolated and made drinking water unsafe in some areas.

The Church News reached out to bishops, branch presidents and stake presidents who serve in the areas around the large national park, encompassing parts of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

The Bozeman Montana Stake includes Gardiner Branch, where Church members living in towns near Yellowstone’s north entrance would attend. Gardiner Branch President Jay Bair said the flooding has affected them — the area became isolated and surrounded by water. But Stake President Jaeson Repscher responded to a Church News inquiry saying that the members are doing OK.

Matt Johnson, who is a high councilor in the Bozemon Montana Stake and the stake Young Men’s president, lives in Livingston and was on his way to Yellowstone with a coworker and another Church member, Mike Petry, when the flooding intensified and they got stuck in Gardiner.

“We literally got trapped there,” Johnson said. They went to the Church meetinghouse and started working with the stake presidency to prepare the building and property for evacuated visitors or residents who needed the space.He is a contractor by trade, and works with the fire department, so he had connections in the community and started working with county authorities right away. The Gilbert family, who are also Church members and restaurant owners, also joined in the efforts.

“That’s what we are good at as a Church, is integrating ourselves pretty quickly in offering resources and lending a hand. The process makes sense because that’s what we talk about and that’s what we are trained to do,” said Johnson.

Johnson said just the day before, on Sunday, June 12, stake leadership and bishoprics had held a training on emergency preparedness. It had been scheduled long before the storms began — “It was absolutely God’s hand directing those that needed that training to be there and be a part of it.”

On Tuesday afternoon, as Johnson and Petry and others were doing head counts of those affected, they got word that the main road between Gardiner and Livingston had been cleared and re-opened. People quickly evacuated, just in case more storms and flooding came. Livingston lost many bridges and homes, and farms and ranches are under water.

Now Johnson says authorities are working on making sure people in the community get fresh water and have what they need in the short-term, as long-term repairs and disaster response begin.

A lodge is destroyed by rushing waters caused by flooding of the Rock Creek River in the town of Red Lodge, Montana, June 13, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey Oliphant

The town of Red Lodge is near the northeast entrance to the park. Bishop Jeffrey Oliphant, of the Red Lodge Ward in the Billings Montana South Stake, spoke to the Church News over the phone as he was working to hook up a generator for power. 

He said some members of the ward have been landlocked, including one who lives on the Clarks Fork River. Rock Creek River goes through the town of Red Lodge, the river could be heard roaring through the phone. 

“We’ve been pretty lucky,” Bishop Oliphant said. The ward building is in good shape, although it is now cut off from the rest of the resort town because of all the damage to the road. 

The rushing water filled parts of Broadway Avenue at one point, which is the main road through the town and leads to Yellowstone National Park.

Rising water levels flooded homes, washed out a bridge and eroded sections of streets. Trees were down across the area and bulldozers and other heavy equipment were moving through Tuesday evening. 

A lot of assessing damages to infrastructure still needs to be done, said Bishop Oliphant, then repairs and cleanup will take a long time.