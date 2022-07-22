Tabernacle Choir names new managing director

Alan D. Johnson has been named managing director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The position was created in a series of structural changes that began when President Michael O. Leavitt and his counselors, President L. Whitney Clayton and President Gary B. Porter, were called in August 2021 to lead the choir.

As new managing director, Johnson will work under the direction of the presidency of the Tabernacle Choir to supervise the production, performances, marketing and research for the choir.



In a news release on thetabernaclechoir.org about the announcement, President Leavitt said, “We feel Alan Johnson’s management experience and his strong interpersonal skills will be instrumental in leading the choir organization to fulfill its mandate to inspire, uplift and bring others to Christ through music.”

In February, Leavitt announced four new high-level objectives, including aligning the choir with the Church’s mission and missionary efforts, expanding the choir’s digital audience and increasing its worldwide visibility.

According to the announcement when the position was created, the managing director is expected to provide general management to staff and volunteers and oversee the Orchestra at Temple Square, the Chorale at Temple Square and the Bells at Temple Square.

Johnson was recently working for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the director of the Museum Division in the Church History Department. He held previous positions with the Church since 2006. He also held management positions in private and government sectors.

He has over 40 years of experience as a musical accompanist, teacher and performer. He lives in Cedar Hills, Utah, with his wife, Susan. They have five children and two grandchildren. Johnson will assume his new responsibilities at the end of July.