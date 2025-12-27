One of the first episodes of the Church News podcast after it launched in 2020 featured then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, who spoke about turning to God during trying times.

Since that episode, President Holland, who died Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at age 85 after serving as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, joined the Church News podcast four more times — once with fellow Apostles, twice with his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, and then again after her death.

Find these episodes below, in which President Holland bears witness of the name of Jesus Christ and shares his testimony of the Savior’s restored gospel and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Subscribe to the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS or wherever you get podcasts.

Related Story President Jeffrey R. Holland dies at age 85

Episode 273: President Jeffrey R. Holland, 1940 — 2025: Witnessing of the Savior

The Church News podcast dedicated a special memorial episode on Saturday, Dec. 27, to President Holland’s life.

Known for his words and the way he expressed them, President Holland will be remembered for the love he shared in nations around the world.

Hosted by Church News executive editor Sarah Jane Weaver, the episode shares President Holland’s testimony in his own words.

Episode 204: President Jeffrey R. Holland on the gospel of Jesus Christ and life’s challenges

This episode, published Aug. 30, 2024, features President Holland talking with guest host Sheri Dew about his responsibilities as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the joy of temple worship and Latter-day Saint youth.

The recording took place after a year that was perhaps the most challenging of his life, as he had faced an extended illness; spoke at the funeral of his predecessor, President M. Russell Ballard; and dealt with the death of his wife of 60 years, Sister Patricia Terry Holland.

Episode 84: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Sister Patricia Holland, Part 1 — Service, health, faith and devotion to Jesus Christ

In the first part of a two-part series, published May 24, 2022, President Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, share some of the lessons they have learned through their lives.

They discuss their lives, leadership, service, testimonies and discipleship of the Savior Jesus Christ.

Episode 85: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Sister Patricia Holland, Part 2 — Becoming disciples of Jesus Christ

This episode, published May 26, 2022, the second of a two-part series, was recorded just before the world celebrated Easter, prompting the Hollands to talk about what it means to be disciples of Jesus Christ and remember the miracle of Easter every day.

Episode 56: President Ballard, Elder Holland and Elder Cook reflect on how they first came to know the Savior

Then-Elder Holland, along with President Ballard and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, traveled to England and Scotland in October 2021 to address both Church members and missionaries. The trip marked a “coming home” for the trio of Church leaders as each had served missions in the British Isles.

This episode, published Nov. 9, 2021, features highlights of this historic moment in time, shared by the leaders’ own words.

Episode 7: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland talks about the pandemic, his testimony of Jesus Christ

This episode, published Dec. 1, 2020, two days before President Holland’s 80th birthday, includes his testimony, his hard-earned life advice, and his invitation for people to turn to God during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.