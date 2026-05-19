Episode 295: Banana Ball players say the Lord helps them ‘keep coming up to the next at-bat’

Bronson Balholm, of the Party Animals, speaks on the Church News podcast while in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Party Animals are one of six teams in the Banana Ball Championship League.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints work in nearly every profession imaginable. Some, including the two guests on this episode of the Church News podcast, are professional athletes.

But Kaden Bowler and Bronson Balholm play in a unique league with equally unique rules in a spinoff of America’s pastime — Banana Ball.

Both had unpredictable paths and challenges. But, said Balholm, “The Lord’s always going to be there. You always gotta keep coming up to the next at-bat.”

Bowler and Balholm join Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen to describe how playing baseball, serving a mission and studying the scriptures has helped them develop faith in Jesus Christ.

Listen to this episode of the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS, YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.

Transcript:

Jon Ryan Jensen: I’m Jon Ryan Jensen, editor of the Church News. Welcome to the Church News podcast.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can be found working in every profession imaginable around the world. Some, including the two guests on this episode of the Church News podcast, are professional athletes. But these two play in a unique league with equally unique rules, as a spin-off of America’s pastime.

Kaden Bowler grew up largely in northern Utah’s Cache Valley, where he played high school baseball before serving a mission on the other side of the world in Cambodia. Bronson Balholm is from Southern California. He played baseball in college, including time with Arizona State University.

The two now play in the Banana Ball Championship League — Bowler for the Loco Beach Coconuts and Balholm for a team called the Party Animals. The league began with the creation of the Savannah Bananas, and the wildly different form of baseball that they now play in this six-team league has become a place where their testimonies of Jesus Christ have grown and where sharing the gospel and its principles can look as different as the games they play each night. We caught up with the two players at Las Vegas Ballpark ahead of a weekend series for their respective teams.

1:15

On this special episode of the Church News podcast, we are in Las Vegas, Nevada, with players from Banana Ball. For those of you unfamiliar, the best way I can describe that is perhaps the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. I don’t know if there’s a better way to describe it, so we’ll just have to talk through it a little bit on today’s episode.

I’m joined by two of the players for two of the new teams in Banana Ball: Kaden Bowler and Bronson Balholm. Gentlemen, thanks for being with us today.

Kaden Bowler: Thanks for having us.

1:42

Jon Ryan Jensen: We’re really excited to have you. I mean, Banana Ball is a lot of fun, but we’re excited to talk with you because you’ve got a journey, or journeys, with the gospel of Jesus Christ that have brought you through Banana Ball, which originates in Savannah, Georgia.

I’d love to know from each of you kind of how you got your start in baseball first, and then we’ll get to kind of what’s happened and developed in your personal lives since then.

You played baseball your whole lives?

2:07

Bronson Balholm: Yeah. I mean, I tell people I started playing baseball at 3 years old. I was picking up a bat in the backyard, swinging it around, hitting a baseball off a tee. My mom was a huge baseball fan, and she bleeds blue, Dodger blue, and her dad was a Dodger fan. So it was kind of like that time where it got passed down.

Jon Ryan Jensen: It’s a good family, then, because I’m a Dodgers fan too.

Bronson Balholm: See, you get it, Ryan. And I grew up a Dodger fan. I loved watching games with my grandpa and just fell in love with the sport at a very early age and knew that I always loved, loved baseball. And mom a catcher, grandpa a catcher, they were like, “I’m going to make you a catcher too.”

And so I was back there when I was like 8, 9 years old, blocking tennis balls in the backyard and just having fun with it. And it’s beautiful. The love of the sport has taken me to where I’m at. And I guarantee you ask Kaden here and everybody, that love of the sport is really what got us into it in the beginning.

2:52

Kaden Bowler: Started playing tee ball at 3 years old. My dad was my coach in tee ball, he was my coach when I graduated high school. So I think it was more of a bond that I had with my dad that really made me fall in love with the game. And so, same type of thing. I always wanted to be playing, playing with my friends, playing with my little brother, and I love baseball. I love to play baseball — or Banana Ball, sorry. This is Banana Ball. I love to play, and so it’s been really fun to continue that and continue to play.

3:20

Jon Ryan Jensen: It’s a unique brand of the sport, but the thing that I love that both of you brought up is that your love of the sport started with family relationships, talking about parents playing it with you and the tradition that you have there.

How important has family been to you in the decisions that you’ve made to continue on this journey?

3:41

Kaden Bowler: My family has been everything. And every reason I’m where I am today has been because of my family. Especially my dad, I want to shout out my dad more than anything, because driving me to practices, driving me to — coaching me, doing all this stuff. But then still today and making sure I have the right cleats still. I call them at the beginning of the season, I’m like: “Hey, I’m trying to get these cleats ordered in, and I’m on the road. Can you help me?” And he’s been my No. 1 supporter and my No. 1 fan, and so it’s been awesome.

Kaden Bowler, left, of the Loco Beach Coconuts, holds his nephew, Preston Bowler, while talking to his brother, Branson Bowler, in the dugout of a game in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Coconuts are one of six teams in the Banana Ball Championship League. | Ryan Jensen

4:09

Bronson Balholm: You hit it right on the nail, Ryan. I mean, family is so important to us. I think it was really funny how both my mom and Kaden’s dad, we fell in love with the sport because they were in love with it. And it’s truly amazing. And like Kaden said, when we’re young, you kind of forget about how much your parents sacrificed for you — with the traveling, with the cost of playing ball, just to see you out there.

And I think it’s something I didn’t understand until I was a lot older, but the happiest my parents ever are is watching us at a ball field, just watching us play games. Seeing us be happy makes them happy. And it’s the most important thing just to have our family be happy. And it’s definitely brought me a lot closer to my family, just having something that we all bond over.

And it’s beautiful what sports can bring to the world. And being part of Banana Ball, they love Banana Ball. They’re all in on it. They love traveling everywhere that we go. And now they’re coming up with ideas for Banana Ball plays and stuff.

5:07

Kaden Bowler: Yeah. My dad’s like — I hit on the, so I hit on a surfboard. I was telling him, “I’m going to hit on a surfboard tonight.” And my dad was watching the game from home. And he calls me after, he’s like, “Hey, I was watching your at bat,” because I’d done it earlier. He’s like, “I think if you try and stand this way on the board, and if you sit in your front hip,” he’s giving me all this hitting advice on how it would work to hit on a surfboard that’s completely rewriting the book of hitting.

Jon Ryan Jensen: Yeah, all the physics.

Kaden Bowler: Yeah. And he’s just thinking, he’s like, “How can we make this better? How can we do this? How can we do that?” And it’s so fun to talk about after the game and hear what he thinks and his thoughts.

5:41

Bronson Balholm: Same thing with my mom. She’ll call me up and be like, “Let’s talk about what was going through your mind on that 2-1 pitch. Why are we calling a fastball right there?” I’m like, “You’re right, Mom. You’re right. I should have gone cutter or changeup.” They’re invested in it as much as we are, and it’s just so amazing.

The family aspect of it, and we see it in Banana Ball in and of itself, that Banana Ball is a family, and it’s really beautiful to see the connection that the fans make with the players, with each other, and it’s really a true testament of like the Lord really working in Banana Ball.

6:13

Jon Ryan Jensen: Yeah, so you guys have that family connection from very young ages playing the sport, but both of you also have strong connections to the Church through your families. And I wonder what connections you’ve seen as you’ve grown up, what connections you have between the sport.

What do you see when you’re playing, and how does it connect to the gospel of Jesus Christ in your life?

6:32

Kaden Bowler: I think that for me, it’s not letting yourself get down. And I think it’s easy to let yourself get down. And baseball is really easy to let yourself get down because it’s a game of failure, and you’re going to fail three times out of 10. And if you can fail three times out of 10 at the plate, you’re a really good baseball player.

And so in life, I know I’ve failed a lot, and I have a lot of shortcomings and a lot of things that I wish we were different or I wish were this or I wish were that. And I think the biggest way I can relate baseball to the Church is just: Don’t let yourself get down, and keep your head up, and keep going.

7:06

Bronson Balholm: Love that. Absolutely. If you’re only failing three out of 10 times, you’re a Hall of Famer.

Kaden Bowler: You’re in the Hall of Fame, yeah.

Bronson Balholm: You’re a Hall of Famer, oh my gosh, 100%. Just to touch on what Kaden said —

Kaden Bowler: Sorry, hit three out of 10. Failing seven times out of 10. No one has ever failed three out of 10 times. My bad. Thank you, thank you.

Bronson Balholm: No, you’re all good.

Kaden Bowler: You’re succeeding three out of 10 times.

Bronson Balholm, of the Party Animals, plays in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Party Animals are one of six teams in the Banana Ball Championship League. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

7:25

Bronson Balholm: That’s incredible if you only fail three out of 10 times. But it is true. Baseball is a game of life and so a game of challenges. And there’s going to be ups and downs. And I think it also just goes with our relationship with the Lord. You’re going to have ups and downs in your life with the Lord, whatever you’re going through. But the Lord’s always going to be there. You always got to keep coming up to that next at bat. You always got to keep reminding yourself to pray for this meal, pray for this day. And it’s funny how we draw similarities, but they really are very close.

7:55

Jon Ryan Jensen: Yeah, that need to keep coming back and trying again has become evident in other ways in both of your lives. But Kaden, for you, you were serving a mission in Cambodia, and you got dealt kind of a rough experience that hopefully a lot of missionaries don’t go through.

But for you, tell me about the lessons you learned from your mission.

8:13

Kaden Bowler: Oh my gosh.

Bronson Balholm: Tell the story, man. It’s a great story.

Kaden Bowler: Yeah, so for those listening, I guess, I was in Cambodia on my mission, and there’s these carriages called tuk-tuks. The tuk-tuks are pulled by motorcycles, and they can fit like four people in them.

And I was riding my bike, and I was holding on the side of it, if you could imagine, to get pulled so I didn’t have to pedal. I was talking to my companion, and we’re talking about this investigator we’re going to go see. And the tuk-tuk driver swerved in traffic, and it bumped my tire. I got caught up underneath it, came over my legs. And I actually thought I was fine initially, and I got — it happened so fast that I got back up on my bike.

Jon Ryan Jensen: The adrenaline’s there.

Kaden Bowler: The adrenaline’s there. Got on my bike. We biked for a while, like a mile or two, and I thought I was completely fine. I was like, “That was crazy,” and I hopped off my bike, and my knee just collapsed out, yeah. And so I had to come home, had surgery. I was home for two transfers.

And I remember I met with my stake president, I was like: “I’ll go wherever you’re calling me back to go, and I know that when people have medical issues, usually you go somewhere else. But those are my people. You’ve got to send me back there. I love Cambodia. I love the Vietnamese people there” — so, I was called Vietnamese speaking — “I love everything about it.”

And so, luckily I got to go back, and I was like: “This is awesome. Thank goodness,” because usually we don’t get to go back. And I’m thinking, “I’m the luckiest guy alive.” A few months later, we’re walking down the stairs, I missed a step in the dark, knee pops out. Everything they’d done in my knee gave out. And came home, had another surgery.

And it was the darkest, loneliest time of my life — sorry — it was one of the darkest times of my life, sitting in the basement. I remember my mom taking care of me and relating what I was going through to, obviously, the sacrifice the Lord made for the eternal sacrifice of the Atonement and how that can get me through it. And it was such a lonely spot that gave me a little bit of life.

And she actually gave me — I wish I had my wallet — I have the picture she still gave me. I keep it in my wallet, of a picture of Jesus Christ reaching His hand through water, and you can see His hand, you’re underwater, you’re looking up. And she was like, “He’s reaching out for you, and He’s here for you.” And that was a little bit of the hope that I carried through that experience.

But yeah, it was a really hard time. And I’m very grateful for it now, and that’s one thing that is really hard to see in the moment, is to be grateful for something in the moment. But now it kind of got me where I am, and so I’m super grateful for everything that happened.

10:57

Jon Ryan Jensen: Able to come through it on the other end and still compete as a professional athlete now and do the thing you love.

Kaden Bowler: For sure.

Bronson Balholm: Also, it was the beginning of your music.

Kaden Bowler: Yes. That’s a great point. I was in the hospital.

Bronson Balholm: Opened up doors you didn’t even know.

Kaden Bowler: Yes. And my dad brought a guitar to me in the hospital, and it was actually my sister’s. It had flowers on it. And my mom put a sticker that said: “Did you think to pray?” And she’s like, “Why don’t you just learn this? Music helps people get through things.” And I started picking at it, and it became kind of my therapy and my little escape, was playing music.

And that was a career that opened up for me, and kind of what got me into Banana Ball, actually, is because they needed a guitar player for one of the teams last year that could also play baseball and be on the team. And that’s how I got here in general. So, everything because of that mission experience is how I’m here right now.

11:47

Jon Ryan Jensen: I mean, I love that whole story beginning to end and everything that you learn. And yet, you guys end up playing together in Banana Ball, but you didn’t know each other before you started playing.

So, what has that branch connection been like for you guys as you met up with each other and with other members of the Church in Savannah?

12:05

Bronson Balholm: Yeah, it’s truly incredible. The community is such an important part of our lives. And when I was the first one to show up in Banana Ball three years ago, I remember I was the only one in the YSA ward that was in the organization. And as time moved on, Jessie [Hirzel] joined, Jordan [Watson] joined, Kaden joined. And kudos to our branch president, Geoff Thatcher, just an amazing guy who’s always looking out for whoever’s new and not afraid to go up to them and talk to them, and he did the same thing to me.

Jon Ryan Jensen: Shout-out to all those YSA bishops and branch presidents. They’re all trying to do that same thing.

Bronson Balholm: Absolutely. Shout-out all of you guys, because it’s the truth. You want to build that sense of community, and he was definitely the person that opened the door and introduced everyone together. And it also makes us feel like we’re not alone, you’re not alone. You have other people that are with you on the same side of belief. And it just makes you feel a little bit stronger. Do what you can alone, but you’ll do more further when you’re together.

13:06

Jon Ryan Jensen: And Bronny, that’s a theme for you that has mattered a lot in your life, coming back from exploring other things in life.

What does that mean to you that others like Kaden have accepted you and that you’ve become, again, part of that family?

13:25

Bronson Balholm: Oh, amazing question, Ryan. It’s truly Christlike. It is. Christ saw everyone for who they were. It didn’t matter what they’ve done, where they’ve been, what you look like. It doesn’t matter. He’d just accept you for who you are, and you’re happy to be there. And that’s the type of compassion that they’ve shown me.

And again, my path, I grew up in the Church, was very blessed to learn about the Church, went to college, lost a little bit of my way and had an unbelievable story, kind of similar emotional as Kaden’s, and found my way back to the Church through there. And truly, it’s incredible to have that pillar of God back in my life, because doing this, it means so much more when I feel like we’re doing it for the Lord in service.

14:12

Jon Ryan Jensen: When I showed up at the stadium today here in Vegas, you and I were talking a little bit about a general conference message that stood out to you.

You want to share your thoughts on that?

Bronson Balholm: Yes, yes, absolutely. Elder Gerrit W. Gong, amazing talk, “No One Sits Alone,” and really, really spoke out to me because it is the truth, that we’re here as human beings to look out for one another and to help each other to know that you’re not alone in this life.

And in his talk, he talked about if you’re going to church and you see somebody sitting alone, don’t be afraid to go up to them, to talk to them, to introduce yourself. If you haven’t met them before, ask them how they’re doing and listen, really that those are things that sometimes we forget that are so meaningful and really can make somebody feel seen, feel heard. And that was the whole point of his talk.

And that really spoke to me because that’s entirely what we do here in Banana Ball. As the first thing that we learned, the mentality of Banana Ball is “fans first.” Everything we do is for the fans. And one of the key messages that we have is: “Do for one what you can do for many.” And I associate that with the Church of Jesus Christ all the time, because if you can do something good for one person, why not be able to do it for another and another and another?

15:26

Jon Ryan Jensen: I mean, there are a lot of companies that try to say, “Hey, we’re like a family,” but you guys are relating that back to the gospel. And when you go out and travel around the country and play these games, I’ve heard that there are people who will travel sometimes six hours to come and hear you speak or be at a game and introduce themselves to you.

What is that like to you, knowing through the adversity and challenges that you’ve had and your journey back to the Savior, what does that mean to you when you get to talk to them?

Kaden Bowler, of the Loco Beach Coconuts, plays in a game in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Coconuts are one of six teams in the Banana Ball Championship League. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

15:52

Kaden Bowler: It’s super inspiring. I remember when I was younger watching Bryce Harper, a professional baseball player, live his testimony as an athlete. I remember as a kid and an aspiring baseball player, I was like: “Oh, that’s so cool that he gets to be on a platform where he can share what he believes and his testimony. And he’s not afraid to do it,” because it is easy to hide from it. It’s easy to be afraid to share what you believe and share what’s right and all that.

Jon Ryan Jensen: Or it’s easy to say, “This is my professional life, and this is my personal life.”

16:19

Kaden Bowler: Yeah, it’s easy to say, “This is my personal life.” And in a world of social media, it’s even almost harder to put yourself out there for what you believe, because there’s so many different opinions on everybody out there. And so it is an intimidating thing. And the more I’ve been in this organization, the more I’ve been able to, I guess, share my beliefs and share the gospel, and I’ve been able to see how inspiring it is for people across the whole world.

We had someone come up to us yesterday — Oklahoma? Are they from Oklahoma? They’re from Oklahoma, and she was like, “I saw an article about you being a member and sharing your testimony, and what’s that like?” It’s so awesome. And for me, it’s like, “Oh man, that’s awesome that somebody is seeing that,” because you never know who’s watching, you never know who’s seeing you. And every day we’re seen by hundreds of thousands of people, and it’s really cool to be an example to the gospel and the message that it shares.

17:14

Bronson Balholm: And it’s strengthened my testimony, no question about it. I started out my first year just me and myself trying to learn my way around the organization. And then my second year, I really delved into the number 41 and started to kind of create a brand around that, and Catch Kindness as my two main principles.

Jon Ryan Jensen: And that’s your playing number, right? That’s your jersey number?

Bronson Balholm: Yes. So, I got the number in college at Arizona State, and I remember thinking how it was so high up there, an insignificant number. I’m like, “Oh my gosh, I’m going to get cut.”

17:49

Kaden Bowler: I was going to say: That had to have been going through your mind.

Bronson Balholm: Yeah, 100%.

Kaden Bowler: I get 44, I’m like, “Oh no.”

Bronson Balholm: And you’re like, oh, that’s not a significant number at all.

Kaden Bowler: Yeah, they assign you the last jersey number on the roster, and you’re like, “Oh, no.”

17:58

Bronson Balholm: And you’re like, “Oh, gosh.” And then this is a time where I didn’t really have the Church in my life. And I remember just having an inclination to pick up the Bible and start reading again. And I remember seeing the number 41 in there. And I looked it up, and I saw that there were a lot of mentions of the number 40 and 41 being significant in the scriptures, talking about how 40 being a trial of tribulation or challenges. Jesus fasted for 40 days, 40 nights in the desert.

Jon Ryan Jensen: Yeah, this year in the Old Testament, we just studied about the 40 years in the wilderness, right?

18:31

Bronson Balholm: Yeah, exactly. And the 41st is the number that talks about overcoming those challenges and a new beginning. And that’s when my whole mentality changed on the number 41. And I started to embrace it in college, and I loved it and brought it with me to Banana Ball. I’ll never be any other number now because of the significance that it means to me. Whenever I see it — I see it everywhere now, funny enough — it tells me keep going and keep pushing because good things are around the corner. And now fans have caught on to that and making a video.

19:01

Kaden Bowler: Yeah, I was going to say that on his behalf, because he probably won’t say it because he’s too humble, but it’s a huge thing in the Party Animals side of things especially, but Banana Ball, the organization, and the fans of it, is they know 41, what that means. And I think that’s awesome. I think that’s super cool.

And they kind of gave me a reason to pick my number, because we talked about it last year, and when they were giving me my number, I was like, “What number should I be for this year?” And I went with 8 because John 8:29 was my mission scripture — “And he that sent me is with me: ... for I do always those things that please him.” And I was thinking about: He inspired me for that reason, because I was like, “It’s so cool that all the fans know what 41 means and what he stands for.” And so I think that’s awesome, and it’s so cool.

Bronson Balholm: Thank you.

Jon Ryan Jensen: I love that.

Kaden Bowler: He would never say that, so I had to say it for him. Because people do know, and it’s awesome.

19:48

Jon Ryan Jensen: We didn’t mention this before, so I should have said it, the teams that you actually play for. We’ve mentioned Banana Ball, but for people who are saying, “He’s a Party Animal?” You are literally a Party Animal because that’s the team you play for.

Bronson Balholm: I am. I am a Party Animal, and Kaden is a Coconut.

Kaden Bowler: I am a Coconut, yes.

Bronson Balholm: A party at the beach and a party wherever the party is.

Kaden Bowler: Yeah, that’s right.

Kaden Bowler, at bat, of the Loco Beach Coconuts, and Bronson Balholm, catcher, of the Party Animals, play in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Party Animals and the Coconuts are two of six teams in the Banana Ball Championship League. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

20:06

Jon Ryan Jensen: Fun team names, fun environment.

Kaden Bowler: Yeah, it’s so much fun. It’s been awesome.

Bronson Balholm: Yeah, we really clicked together well. And our teams playing against each other is good because each team of the six teams have a different vibe, and we feel like we kind of mesh together really well. So the show is incredible, and I’m really excited for you guys to check it out.

20:23

Jon Ryan Jensen: So, before we end, I just want to give you guys a chance: We have a tradition on the Church News podcast to let our guests have the last word. And you can take this wherever you want to go, whether it’s what you’ve learned from your journeys in mission and life or what you’ve learned from baseball.

But what do you know now about the gospel of Jesus Christ through these journeys?

Bronson Balholm: I’ll apologize because my answer will be a little long.

Kaden Bowler: Mine was going to be long too, so that’s why I was like, “You go first.”

20:46

Bronson Balholm: OK, good. So, quick story. When I was in college, I was playing a game, and it was a Friday-night game, and we ended up losing. I go up, and I’m talking to my parents in the crowd. And two little boys, an older gentleman and then their mom came up to me, and the two little boys had a ball, and the older gentleman had some sort of disability, and his name was Bubba. And I remember signing the balls for the kids, and I asked Bubba, I said, “Bubba, you didn’t get a baseball? What happened?” He was like, “No, I didn’t get one.” I was like, “Well, I’m Bronson. I promise I will get you a baseball next time I see you at a game.”

And lo and behold, next night comes around, talking to my parents, and I see Bubba, the mom and the two kids walking out of the stadium. And I say, “Hold up,” to my parents, “I’ll be right back.” And I go run and grab a fresh Pac-12 ball, when they still were a Pac-12. And I ran out in my full cleats and uniform still, and I gave Bubba a ball. And Bubba was just thankful, and I took a picture.

And I didn’t think anything of it until I got back to my apartment later that afternoon. And the mom had made this post explaining what had happened and how I remembered Bubba and gave him a ball the next day. And, again, God wasn’t really in my life at the moment, and I remember just breaking down in tears and crying. I was so distraught about why did I feel this way. And it was because the Lord had acted through me, and I felt the inclination to do something good for somebody, and I followed on it.

And that was really the experience that the Holy Spirit fell right back in my life. And from that, my testimony really came back to me, and it became evident that it was bigger than baseball. It’s about bringing smiles to people’s faces, doing for one what you would do for many. And it just shows that the Holy Spirit can be in your life, and it will be in your life.

And don’t be afraid to listen to that little small voice and follow your inclination and be kind. Be kind to one another. Be Christlike. That’s how He was. And as much as I can, I just try to spread a little bit more light in the world through the word of God.

22:54

Kaden Bowler: I just want to say that God’s timing is so perfect. It’s so hard to see in the moment what happened with me on my mission, what happened with me with baseball, how it got me to music, how it got me back to baseball, how it got me to meet Bronny, how it got me to speak at a fireside. We speak at a fireside, and this is actually a cool little story. I’ll make it short.

But I’d been asking about the article to come out because someone had covered it. And I was like, “I really want to see what they talk about. I’m super excited to hear it.” She’s like, “We just don’t feel the timing’s right. Our editor doesn’t feel the timing’s right. Let’s hold off.” And so I’m so excited. I’m like, “Just publish it. Why are you waiting?”

And they finally published it. And I get a direct message on Instagram from this nice lady. And she was like, “Hey, you probably aren’t going to see this, but I saw your article that you and some of the other guys in the organization did with Banana Ball, and I just want to reach out. My nephew took a baseball to the head, and he is currently in the PICU. They thought he just had a concussion. They found him unconscious the next day” — and this is all a couple weeks ago — “and they found him unconscious. They life-flighted him to Las Vegas down here, where he went in under brain surgery. He ended up waking up, and now he’s in Primary Children’s recovery.”

And she’s like, “I’m not asking for anything. I’m not. I just want you to know that sharing your story with what happened with you on your mission and how it got you to where you are is very inspiring. And it’s meant a lot to him in his recovery so far. So thanks for that.” And she was like, “I had been at your game in San Diego two days before, and his favorite player was the guy on the surfboard.” And I was like, “Oh, that’s awesome. That’s so cool to hear.”

And we talked on the phone. She’s like, “It just was awesome that you saw this.” And I was like, “It’s awesome that you saw the article and that it happened when it did.” And I’m really praying for Owen and his recovery and everything. And I actually visited him in Primary Children’s. That’s why I went to Salt Lake before coming here, is to go visit him and take a jersey and give it to him and sign it.

And it’s just: God’s timing is so perfect. And you never know in the moment, but His timing is perfect. And I just believe that to be so true. And I just love to share that.