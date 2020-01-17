Church announces adjustments to temple ceremonial clothing

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced adjustments to the ceremonial clothing worn by members inside temples — where they perform sacred ordinances or ceremonies.

The First Presidency has recently made adjustments to the clothing to be more simple, comfortable and cost-effective, as well as to enhance the temple experience for patrons, according to a letter sent to general and local leaders. This change does not alter the sacred nature of covenants made in the temple. Ceremonial clothing previously used may still be worn for temple worship.

“We are pleased to announce adjustments to the sacred ceremonial clothing worn only in the temple,” the First Presidency wrote in the letter. “These clothing adjustments do not change temple doctrine or symbolism but are designed to enhance members’ experience in the temple and make the ceremonial clothing easier to put on, care for and afford. …

“We express our gratitude for members’ faithful efforts to worship in the temple. We know that regular attendance will bring increased joy and happiness.”

The adjusted ceremonial clothing will be available Churchwide beginning March 31. For more information go to store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or visit a Distribution Services store.

