Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple open house, dedication dates announced

The First Presidency has announced dates for the open house, youth devotional and temple dedication for the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A public open house will be held from April 17 through May 2, excluding Sundays, according to the Wednesday, Feb. 12 announcement. The temple will be dedicated in three sessions on Sunday, May 17, with a youth devotional the evening prior on Saturday, May 16.

The dedicatory sessions and youth devotional will be broadcast to all units in the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple district. The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple will be open for ordinances on Tuesday, May 26.

The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The temple will be the eighth completed temple in the South American country. Brazil currently has operating temples in the cities of Sao Paulo, Recife, Porto Alegre, Campinas, Curitiba, Manaus and Fortaleza. A temple in Belem is under construction, and temples in Brasilia and Salvador have been announced.

Elder Claudio R. M. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and then-president of the Brazil Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro temple on March 4, 2017.

“Today is a historic day for the Church in this city and in Brazil,” said Elder Costa. “Rio de Janeiro is a wonderful city, a city that welcomes all with open arms like the [Rio’s] Christ statue.”

President Thomas S. Monson announced the Rio de Janeiro temple during the April 2013 general conference.

There are approximately 1,395,000 members of the Church in 270 stakes and 2,100 congregations in Brazil, according to Newsroom.

A hallway in the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple with paintings of Jesus Christ and other beautiful scenes. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

An instruction room in the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The recommend desk in the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The baptistry in the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Local décor is in the details of the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The bride’s room in the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.