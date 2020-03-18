Postponed: Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple open house and dedication

The open house and dedication dates of the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple are postponed until large gatherings are deemed safe, the Church announced on Wednesday, March 18.

The open house was scheduled from April 17 through May 2, with the dedication on Sunday, May 17.

The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple will be the eighth completed temple in the South American country. Brazil currently has operating temples in the cities of Sao Paulo, Recife, Porto Alegre, Campinas, Curitiba, Manaus and Fortaleza. A temple in Belem is under construction, and temples in Brasilia and Salvador have been announced.

The Angel Moroni atop the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

President Thomas S. Monson announced the Rio de Janeiro temple during the April 2013 general conference.

There are approximately 1,395,000 members of the Church in 270 stakes and 2,100 congregations in Brazil, according to Newsroom.