Two Utah temples close after potential COVID-19 exposure

Church leaders announced Monday, March 23, the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — closed for the past two weeks for maintenance — will remain closed for a week-long evaluation after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The temple becomes the second Utah temple to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Bountiful Utah Temple was added this weekend to the list of temples temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions; in total, 93 temples are closed.

The Bountiful Utah Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sent a letter on March 13 to Church members around the world detailing temporary changes to temple worship worldwide. Some temples are operating with limited hours and performing living ordinances only.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to closely monitor the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on people around the world …,” according to a statement. “We pray for all those affected by this illness and plead for the Lord’s blessings during this difficult time.”