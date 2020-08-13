Taylorsville Utah Temple, Red Cliffs Utah Temple groundbreakings announced

The First Presidency has announced groundbreaking dates for the Taylorsville Utah Temple and the Red Cliffs Utah Temple.

The Taylorsville temple groundbreaking will be held in October 2020, and the Red Cliffs temple groundbreaking will take place in November 2020.

A rendering of the Taylorsville Utah Temple was also released in the Aug. 13 announcement. A rendering of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple was released last month when the First Presidency approved the temple’s official name.

Due to local government social distancing guidelines, attendance at both ceremonies is by invitation only. The Newsroom announcement announcement did not provide specific dates, only months.

Taylorsville Utah Temple groundbreaking

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — whose wife, Sister Susan Gong, claims Taylorsville as her hometown — will preside at the October groundbreaking.

The Taylorsville temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the women’s session of the October 2019 general conference. Less than 10 weeks later, the First Presidency identified the site location, which is centrally located within the Salt Lake Valley just west of Interstate 215 and southwest of the belt route’s 4700 South exchange.

The 7.5-acre site at 2603 W. 4700 South will accommodate a three-story, 70,000-square-foot building and a center spire. An existing meetinghouse at the site will be removed and not be replaced.

In response to the announcement that a temple would be built in her city, Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Steadman Overson — whose family has resided there for generations — said she anticipates the future temple will forever change her city.

“It’s going to really put Taylorsville on the map. … It’s just going to be wonderful,” she said. “It’s remarkable, and I’m so delighted.”

Red Cliffs Utah Temple groundbreaking

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, a native of St. George, Utah, where the Red Cliffs temple will be built, will preside at the November groundbreaking.

Originally referred to as the Washington County Utah Temple when it was announced in October 2018 general conference, the First Presidency approved the new name, the Red Cliffs Utah Temple, in late June. The three-story building of approximately 90,000 square feet will be built on a 14-acre site northeast of 3000 East 1580 South in St. George.

A rendering of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Although the new temple will reside in the same county as the oldest operating temple of the Church — the St. George Utah Temple — residents are “inspired and thrilled” to welcome another holy edifice.

“Many people are moving here,” President Daniel K. Frei, Santa Clara Utah Stake president, told the Church News shortly after the temple’s announcement. “We do have a temple, but only so much work can be done, and a lot of temple work is being done. We are already at capacity.”

The Church’s 2.1 million members in Utah are served by 17 operating temples — including the historic Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples that are under renovation — with plans to build an additional seven. The Saratoga Springs and Layton temples are under construction, ground will be broken for the Orem temple on Sept. 5, and a site has been announced for the Tooele Valley Utah Temple.

A 24th temple for the state — in Syracuse — was announced at the April 2020 general conference.