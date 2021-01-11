We are just over a year into the Salt Lake Temple renovation. Here’s how it looks

Excavation work continues on the north side of the Salt Lake Temple prior to construction of new temple facilities in November 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

It’s been one year since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched its major renovation and seismic upgrade of the Salt Lake Temple.

The project is expected to last four years.

According to TempleSquare.org, crews have completed the following tasks in the last 12 months:

Gone are the green grass and trees, replaced by a construction zone. Here is an aerial view of the Salt Lake Temple taken in April 2019:

Temple Square and downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday announced renovation plans for the Salt Lake Temple and changes to the temple grounds and Temple Square. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Here is another view of the temple grounds in December 2020.

An aerial view of the Salt Lake Temple in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

