We are just over a year into the Salt Lake Temple renovation. Here’s how it looks

It’s been one year since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched its major renovation and seismic upgrade of the Salt Lake Temple.
The project is expected to last four years.
According to TempleSquare.org, crews have completed the following tasks in the last 12 months:
- Demolished the South Visitors’ Center
- Removed the tower finials, the capstone and angel Moroni statue
- Taken apart the north chapel and annex buildings
- Knocked down the addition on the north side of the temple
- Bolstered all sides of the temple to secure the ground for deep excavation work
- Consolidated the original stone foundation footings on the interior and exterior of the temple
Gone are the green grass and trees, replaced by a construction zone. Here is an aerial view of the Salt Lake Temple taken in April 2019:
Here is another view of the temple grounds in December 2020.
