We are just over a year into the Salt Lake Temple renovation. Here’s how it looks

It’s been one year since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched its major renovation and seismic upgrade of the Salt Lake Temple.

The project is expected to last four years.

According to TempleSquare.org, crews have completed the following tasks in the last 12 months:

Demolished the South Visitors’ Center

Removed the tower finials, the capstone and angel Moroni statue

Taken apart the north chapel and annex buildings

Knocked down the addition on the north side of the temple

Bolstered all sides of the temple to secure the ground for deep excavation work

Consolidated the original stone foundation footings on the interior and exterior of the temple

Gone are the green grass and trees, replaced by a construction zone. Here is an aerial view of the Salt Lake Temple taken in April 2019:

Temple Square and downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday announced renovation plans for the Salt Lake Temple and changes to the temple grounds and Temple Square. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Here is another view of the temple grounds in December 2020.

An aerial view of the Salt Lake Temple in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Read about the November and December construction updates, as well as overall progress on the project, on Deseret.com.