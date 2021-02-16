See the just-released exterior rendering of the Syracuse Utah Temple

An exterior rendering of the Syracuse Utah Temple has been released.

The 12-acre site for the three-story temple of approximately 89,000 square feet — to be located at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse, Utah — was announced by the First Presidency in August 2020.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Syracuse in the April 2020 general conference. No groundbreaking date has been set, and the rendering was released Tuesday, Feb. 16, on Newsroom as part of an update of the earlier announcement.