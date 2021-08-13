Video: Take a virtual walk through the new Mesa Arizona Temple Visitors’ Center and see its interactive features

Want to go inside the new Mesa Arizona Temple Visitors’ Center? It’s a hope many passers-by and window-peekers have had as they passed by on the sidewalk and peered through the street-level windows prior to its Saturday, Aug. 14 official opening.

You can do that with a virtual walk-through, thanks to a five-minute video explaining the purpose and interactive features of the new center.

Produced by the North America Southwest Area, the video is hosted by those serving as temple visitors’ center “guides” — local young single adult volunteers and full-time sister missionaries — showing and explaining the center and its features and exhibits. It also includes commentary from guests about a number of those features.

The video was included as part of the center’s Aug. 12 dedication program broadcast to meetinghouses throughout Arizona and livestreamed on mesatemple.org.

Young adults in Mesa played a key role in design and development in the new Mesa center — a new building at a new location that replaces the older visitors’ center, which was built in 1958 but recently razed as part of the renovations to the Mesa Arizona Temple and surrounding grounds.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who dedicated the Mesa Arizona Temple Visitors’ Center, said: “We hope that every person who comes and sees will understand that our life has a purpose and come away hoping to fulfill his or her purpose.”