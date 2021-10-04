Video: After inspecting Salt Lake Temple renovation project, President Nelson says we should all be ‘worthy of the temple’

As he inspected the renovation and preservation efforts currently underway on the Salt Lake Temple,
President Russell M. Nelson used three words: “massive, amazing and inspiring.”
It is thrilling to see the work of craftsmen who can make the temple strong and firm while preserving its history, he explained.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tours the Salt Lake Utah Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Nelson is featured in a new Church News video, titled “
Worthy of the Temple.”
“To see that we can actually prolong the life of what Brigham Young and his colleagues did in the 19th century — well, it’s just been a thrill from start to finish.” President Nelson said it is easier to build a temple than it is to build a people worthy of the temple. “It’s the ordinances and covenants in the building that are the things that really matter.”
