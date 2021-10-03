Watch the video and see photos of President Nelson’s inspection of the Salt Lake Temple and message from general conference about the temple’s foundation

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tours the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tours the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Scaffolding and cranes seen from the north side of the Salt Lake Temple during its lengthy renovation project, September 2021.
Scaffolding and cranes seen from the north side of the Salt Lake Temple during its lengthy renovation project, September 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
During his October 2021 general conference talk on Sunday morning, President Russell M. Nelson shared a video of him inspecting the progress of the Salt Lake Temple renovation. He toured the temple site with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson.

He showed the original foundation of the temple and explained what construction experts are doing to reinforce it. “I think you’ll see why the hymn ‘How Firm a Foundation’ has come to have new meaning for us,” he said.

The following is the message he shared in the video:

“We are looking at the original foundation of the Salt Lake Temple. I am standing in an area beneath what was the Garden Room. As I examine the craftsmanship of this entire building, I marvel at what the pioneers accomplished. I am totally in awe when I consider that they built this magnificent temple with only tools and techniques available to them more than a century ago.

“These many decades later, however, if we examine the foundation closely, we can see the effects of erosion, gaps in the original stonework, and varying stages of stability in the masonry.

“Now as I witness what modern engineers, architects and construction experts can do to reinforce that original foundation, I am absolutely amazed. Their work is astonishing!

“The foundation of any building, particularly one as large as this one, must be strong and resilient enough to withstand earthquakes, corrosion, high winds and the inevitable settling that affects all buildings. The complex task of strengthening now underway will reinforce this sacred temple with the foundation that can and will stand the test of time.”