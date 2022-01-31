Groundbreakings set for Lindon Utah, Farmington New Mexico temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreaking dates for the Lindon Utah and Farmington New Mexico temples.

A General Authority Seventy will preside at each invitation-only event — Elder Kevin W. Pearson at the Saturday, April 23, groundbreaking for the Lindon Utah Temple, and Elder Anthony D. Perkins at the Saturday, April 30, groundbreaking for the Farmington New Mexico Temple.

Lindon Utah Temple

Exterior rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lindon, Utah, in the October 2020 general conference — one of six temple locations identified at that time. The Lindon temple is one of 28 for the state of Utah that are dedicated, under construction or announced.

The site for Lindon temple was released less than three months later, on Dec. 12, 2020, and the exterior rendering six months later in June 2021.

The rendering shows plans for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet, located at the site near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon.

The site for the Lindon Utah Temple, as announced on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Utah currently has 17 dedicated temples, with 14 operating, and three — the Salt Lake, Manti Utah and St. George Utah temples — closed for major renovations. The Lindon temple will join seven temples in the state under construction — in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, St. George (the Red Cliffs temple) and Taylorsville, Tooele (the Deseret Peak temple). The three announced are the Smithfield, Heber Valley and Ephraim temples.

More than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints comprising 600-plus stakes reside in Utah, with 10 missions based in the state.

Farmington New Mexico Temple

Exterior rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the April 2021 general conference held less than 10 months ago, President Russell M. Nelson announced Farmington, New Mexico, as one of 20 sites for new temples.

The Church identified the Farmington temple’s site location on June 23, 2021, and released an exterior rendering of the temple on Oct. 19, 2021.

Site location for the Farmington New Mexico Temple, as announced June 23, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Projected to be a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet, the Farmington New Mexico Temple will be built on a 6.62-acre site at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive. A meetinghouse also is planned to be built on the site.

The temple will be the state’s second, joining the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple, which was dedicated in March 2000. Nearly 70,000 Latter-day Saints reside in New Mexico, spread across some 140 congregations.