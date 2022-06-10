Church releases new rendering for Yorba Linda California Temple. See what’s different

Due to permitting and zoning requirements, a revised rendering has been released for the Yorba Linda California Temple.

The First Presidency approved the image and the Church released it on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Friday, June 10.

The redesign of the temple focuses on the spire, which has been lowered and moved from the center of the building to just above the entrance. The original rendering was released in September 2021.

A rendering for the Yorba Linda California Temple released in September 2021 (top) has been redesigned. The revised rendering (bottom) features a lowered spire moved to above the entrance. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Yorba Linda is a suburban city in California’s northeastern Orange County, some 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The Yorba Linda temple will be built on a 5.4-acre site at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street.

Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America West Area, will preside at the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, June 18.

California is home to seven operating temples — in Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego. The Feather River California Temple is under construction in Yuba City. President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the Modesto, California, area during the April 2022 general conference.