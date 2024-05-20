See photographs of the Puebla Mexico Temple dedication weekend

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets area Church members following the dedication ceremonies of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024.

PUEBLA, Mexico — Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Puebla Mexico Temple — the 191st worldwide of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the 14th house of the Lord in Mexico — on Sunday, May 19.

“A temple is a beacon of light in a community, and it lifts us and invites us to the Lord so we can come to Him and enter in His covenant path,” Elder Gong said.

Following are numerous photographs of the Puebla temple and the Church leaders and members who participated in the day’s two dedicatory sessions.

Dedication-day photos

Members gather early to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, arrive for the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Behind them are Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, and his wife, Sister Carmen Montoya. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members arrive, tickets in hand, to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Linda Hernandez relates stories of the temple to her grandchildren, from left, Liam Amaro and his brothers, Juan, Fabio and Fernando, as they wait to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members gather early to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The first of many members are greeted as they arrive at the temple door to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Ruben Mejía Mora and his wife, Areli Rocío Cruz de Mejía, center, greet members as they arrive early to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The couple served as the temple open house and dedication committee directors. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The first of many members arrive at the temple door to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Susana Gaona and her father, Ramiro Gaona, are greeted by Lolita de Becerra as they arrive to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Ramiro Gaona is 97 years old and served as the first stake president of the Valesquillo Stake in Puebla. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members gather early to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members pass by a fountain adorned by talavera poblana, a ceramic tile unique to the area, as they arrive at the Puebla Mexico Temple dedication in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A young member reviews his ticket as he waits to enter the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members gather early to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Nimrod Mejía and Manti Rosete have their photo taken with the inscription — "Holiness to the Lord, the house of the Lord" in Spanish — by temple committee member Omner Mejía Pérez as they arrive to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members gather early to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members gather between dedication sessions of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The words "Holiness to the Lord, the house of the Lord" appear in Spanish on the tower of the Puebla Mexico Temple on the day of its dedication in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elo Gonzales Rosas shades herself with an umbrella while volunteering at the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Gustavo Lopez Hidalgo applies shoe covers at the front door to two friends as they rush to make it into the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members gather between dedication sessions of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

María Dolores Pérez de Parra and her husband, Nestor Parra García, arrive to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Erik Gutierrez following the dedication ceremonies of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets area Church members following the dedication ceremonies of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to area Church members from the front door following the dedication ceremonies of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Day-before-dedication photos

From left, Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong; and Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, and his wife, Sister Carmen Montoya, pause for a photo in front of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Puebla Mexico Temple basks in the afternoon sun in preparation for the dedication ceremony the following day in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, pose in front of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Puebla Mexico Temple basks in the afternoon sun in preparation for the dedication ceremony the following day in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

From left, Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, pose for photos in front of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Puebla Mexico Temple basks in the afternoon sun in preparation for the dedication ceremony the following day in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Puebla Mexico Temple basks in the afternoon sun in preparation for the dedication ceremony the following day in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News