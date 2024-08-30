The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Overview of construction on the north addition of Temple Square in Salt Lake City on July 31, 2024.

A new video released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows the finished Church Office Building Plaza and adjoining Main Street Plaza, explaining the purpose of the plaza’s challenging renovations and the resulting transformations.

“It’s an oasis from the storms of the noise and chaos … to feel the presence of the Savior,” said Jay Warnick, ground services manager for Church Headquarters Facilities.

The video — nearly six minutes long — includes comments from those involved in renovating and maintaining the plazas as well as from recent visitors.

Both plazas were completed and reopened earlier this year, providing what is called “a sanctuary of serenity.”

A view of part of the Church Office Building Plaza, renovated and reopened in 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The plazas are accessible to visitors, while other areas of Temple Square — also under renovation and new construction — remain closed to the public.

The video and additional updates on the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square renovation projects were published Friday, Aug. 30, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Overview of the west tower transfer girders of the Salt Lake Temple on July 31, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of the seismic upgrade to the Salt Lake Temple, the concrete transfer girders — which in an earthquake transfer the load of the temple to a stronger, re-enforced foundation — have been recently completed for the temple’s west towers, with the east towers done earlier.

Stone cladding installed on the exterior walls of the South Pavilions at Temple Square on July 31, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stone cladding is being installed on the exterior walls of the South Pavilions of Temple Square, which will help welcome visitors and introduce them to the temple and Temple Square.

East entry building on the north addition of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. Photo taken July 17, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Progress continues on the entry pavilions on the north side of Temple Square along North Temple Street.

A new foundation is being built in the southwest quadrant of Temple Square for the Seagull Monument. Photo taken Aug. 14, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the southwest quadrant of Temple Square, a new foundation is being installed to relocate the Seagull Monument, which was removed at the start of renovations. The iconic monument was placed in 1913 under the direction of President Joseph F. Smith, President of the Church at that time.

A view of part of the Church Office Building Plaza, renovated and reopened in 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A partial view of the Church Office Building Plaza, renovated and reopened in 2024. The view is from South Temple Street. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints