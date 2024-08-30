A new video released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows the finished Church Office Building Plaza and adjoining Main Street Plaza, explaining the purpose of the plaza’s challenging renovations and the resulting transformations.
“It’s an oasis from the storms of the noise and chaos … to feel the presence of the Savior,” said Jay Warnick, ground services manager for Church Headquarters Facilities.
The video — nearly six minutes long — includes comments from those involved in renovating and maintaining the plazas as well as from recent visitors.
Both plazas were completed and reopened earlier this year, providing what is called “a sanctuary of serenity.”
The plazas are accessible to visitors, while other areas of Temple Square — also under renovation and new construction — remain closed to the public.
The video and additional updates on the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square renovation projects were published Friday, Aug. 30, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
As part of the seismic upgrade to the Salt Lake Temple, the concrete transfer girders — which in an earthquake transfer the load of the temple to a stronger, re-enforced foundation — have been recently completed for the temple’s west towers, with the east towers done earlier.
Stone cladding is being installed on the exterior walls of the South Pavilions of Temple Square, which will help welcome visitors and introduce them to the temple and Temple Square.
Progress continues on the entry pavilions on the north side of Temple Square along North Temple Street.
In the southwest quadrant of Temple Square, a new foundation is being installed to relocate the Seagull Monument, which was removed at the start of renovations. The iconic monument was placed in 1913 under the direction of President Joseph F. Smith, President of the Church at that time.