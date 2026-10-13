‘We sing and we shout “Hallelujah!”’ says Elder Gong in Miraflores temple dedicatory prayer

Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

O God, the Eternal Father, we come today to dedicate this Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple.

In this land of eternal spring, we are grateful for Jesus Christ, who brings eternal life. We are grateful for His divine mission and His perfect life, including His atoning sacrifice. Jesus Christ redeems us from physical and spiritual death. He makes available all good gifts and blessings for each of us in time and eternity.

We are grateful for the restoration of the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ in these latter days. We are grateful for the glorious First Vision to the young Prophet Joseph Smith in the Sacred Grove. We are grateful the Book of Mormon shares the promises and blessings of the children of the prophets, the children of the covenant.

The Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple in Guatemala City on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We feel gratitude for the restoration of the power, authority and keys of the priesthood, which bless men and women everywhere. We are grateful for the ordinances and covenants available in this Miraflores temple, which bless us on earth and in heaven.

We love the holy temple. The holy temple is Thy house. As the scriptures invite, may Zion put on her beautiful garments, that Zion may find peace, refuge and safety from the storms of this world in Thee and Thy Son in Thy holy house.

Holy Father, may we draw ever closer to Thee and Thy Son through the ordinances and covenants in this holy house. As the scriptures invite, may we become saviors on Mount Zion for beloved family members. May we return unto Thy presence, through Thy holy house, as families united eternally.

The Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple at sunset in Guatemala City on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We are grateful for Thy living Prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks. We love him, and he loves us. It is by his assignment and authority that we dedicate this temple.

Dear Father, may we come often as temple patrons and temple workers to this sacred place, that we may receive peace, blessings, protection and inspiration that is offered here.

Please bless each Miraflores temple president and his counselors and each matron and her assistants and every temple worker and temple patron. We beseech Thee to bless each rising generation, convert and returning member, bride and groom, faithful family and member who come to worship and serve.

The Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple in Guatemala City on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Dear Father, please bless all who come with peace and comfort, inspiration and guidance, hope and humility and the ability to forgive and be forgiven. We acknowledge the faith and obedience of generations of faithful members and families. We acknowledge their sacrifice and consecration, their tithes and offerings, all those who helped to make possible this Miraflores temple. Please bless the generations through the ordinances of this Miraflores temple, as we are united by sacred covenant to each other and to Thee.

Our Eternal Heavenly Father, in Thy time and way, we pray that Thee and Thy Son will accept this Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple. Let this temple truly become a house of the Lord and a place of holiness to the Lord.

Now, our Heavenly Father, in the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood and in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, we dedicate this Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Thee and Thy Son. We dedicate this temple from its foundations to its steeple for all their sacred purposes. We dedicate its physical infrastructure and systems that each may operate smoothly and safely. We dedicate each room, and each part of each room, for its sacred function. We dedicate its beautiful grounds to be a place of peace, serenity and reverence.

The Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple in Guatemala City on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Father, please protect this temple, its grounds and those who come to worship and serve here. Please safeguard this temple from harm, whether natural disaster or unhallowed intent or influence.

We pray that this temple be a beacon of light and hope; a place of welcome, where time and eternity come together in sacred ways.

Dear Heavenly Father, in dedicating this temple, we rededicate ourselves to Thee and Thy Son. May our hearts be pure; may our hands be clean. May we draw even close to Thee and Thy Son, and to our families and loved ones, through the ordinances and covenants of this temple.

Heavenly Father, we rejoice this day in Thy eternal goodness and that of Thy Son. We sing and we shout. “Hallelujah! Hosanna to God and the Lamb!” We offer this dedicatory prayer with all our hearts and in the holy name of Jesus Christ, amen.