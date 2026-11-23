The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rendering of the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple, the first house of the Lord in that island nation in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

A media day is set for Monday, March 15, 2027, followed by tours for invited guests through Tuesday, March 16. The public open house will run from Wednesday, March 17, through Saturday, April 3, excluding Sundays.

The temple will be dedicated Sunday, April 25; no presiding leader has been announced as of yet. The dedicatory session will be broadcast to all units throughout the temple district.

The dates were first announced Monday, Nov. 23, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Construction work continues on the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A temple for Port Moresby was one of eight new temples announced at October 2019 general conference by the late President Russell M. Nelson.

At the April 22, 2023, groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Peter F. Meurs, then a member of the Pacific Area presidency and a General Authority Seventy, offered the dedicatory prayer to commemorate the beginning of construction of the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple.

One group of 18 Latter-day Saint men trekked four days across the Kokoda Trail to make it to the groundbreaking in Port Moresby, the capital city of Papua New Guinea. The trail is a single-file footpath that runs approximately 96 kilometers (almost 60 miles) through rugged mountain ridges and rainforests.

The first branch in Papua New Guinea was organized in October 1979 — almost 40 years to the day before the October 2019 temple announcement.

The temple will be constructed on Muniogo Crescent in the Badili neighborhood of Port Moresby. Plans call for a one-story building of approximately 9,550 square feet.

The rendering shows a white exterior with brown doors and window frames and a single spire.

A distribution center, a temple president’s residence, missionary apartments and patron apartments will be built near the temple. A meetinghouse was demolished to make way for the new temple.

A young member of the Sabusa Branch works on a puzzle picture of the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Port Moresby currently resides within the Suva Fiji Temple district, roughly 2,200 miles (3,540 kilometers) away.

Papua New Guinea is home to approximately 46,000 Latter-day Saints meeting in more than 90 congregations.

Located just north of Australia and including hundreds of islands, Papua New Guinea is known for its biological diversity and dense rainforest.