Video: How God can make hearts ‘healed, whole and holy’

In a Church News video on Friday, April 4, 2025, President Jeffrey R. Holland teaches how temples bring about the blessings described by the Savior to the Nephites.

Understanding the meaning and blessings of temples is important to the eternal progression of all of Heavenly Father’s children. Following the rededication of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Sunday, March 23, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talked about some of those blessings and the hope he finds in them.

“Dedicating a temple means more than just a prayer over it,” President Holland said.

In this Church News video, titled “Healed, whole and holy,” President Holland teaches how temples bring about the blessings of sacrifice described by the Savior to the Nephites when He appeared to them following His Resurrection.

“Your heart will not be broken. It will be healed, and whole and holy,” President Holland said.