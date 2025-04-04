Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Videos

Video: How God can make hearts ‘healed, whole and holy’

President Jeffrey R. Holland teaches how temples bring about the blessings described by the Savior to the Nephites

In a Church News video on Friday, April 4, 2025, President Jeffrey R. Holland teaches how temples bring about the blessings described by the Savior to the Nephites.
In a Church News video on Friday, April 4, 2025, President Jeffrey R. Holland teaches how temples bring about the blessings described by the Savior to the Nephites. Screenshot from YouTube
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

Understanding the meaning and blessings of temples is important to the eternal progression of all of Heavenly Father’s children. Following the rededication of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Sunday, March 23, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talked about some of those blessings and the hope he finds in them.

“Dedicating a temple means more than just a prayer over it,” President Holland said.

In this Church News video, titled “Healed, whole and holy,” President Holland teaches how temples bring about the blessings of sacrifice described by the Savior to the Nephites when He appeared to them following His Resurrection.

“Your heart will not be broken. It will be healed, and whole and holy,” President Holland said.

Related Stories
President Holland says individuals owe ancestors time and work in temples at rededication of Toronto’s house of the Lord
President Holland expresses gratitude for covenants, priesthood power
Episode 204: President Jeffrey R. Holland on the gospel of Jesus Christ and life’s challenges, with guest host Sister Sheri Dew
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed