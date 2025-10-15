Video: President Oaks as ‘A Man of Action’

Church President Dallin H. Oaks is described as "a man of action" in a Church News video published on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

President Dallin H. Oaks, newly set apart president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is described as “a man of action” in a Church News video published on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Watch this video in Portuguese here.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the new First Presidency, said, “President Oaks is a man of action in regards to peacemaking and finding a way forward.”

He and President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke about President Oaks ahead of the introduction of the new First Presidency at the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

“I would like to have any small portion of his virtues, his faith and his love for God and his identity with the Savior of the world,” President Holland said. “He is the complete man of God.”