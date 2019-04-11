Watch this new Easter video by ComeUntoChrist.org

A new video released April 10 on ComeUntoChrist.org’s YouTube channel shares a message of hope for the Easter season.

The video begins by showing the Savior’s disciples in a boat, afraid of a raging storm. Subsequent scenes also depict Christ comforting individuals in the midst of trial.

“In a coming day, fear will die. Pain will die. Loneliness will die. Despair will die,” the narration states. “We all will live because of him.”

The new Easter video was released on the same day the First Presidency made a statement on how hope is found through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and how all God’s children will live because of Him. See the statement below.

“‘He is risen’ (Matthew 28:6)! This is the glorious message of Easter and great reminder of the victory of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. The Savior was resurrected, as we all will be. He suffered so that He could succor us in all of our trials. He paid the ransom for us as Heavenly Father’s children so that we could be delivered from death and sin. The ‘lively hope’ (1 Peter 1:3) we are given by the resurrection is our conviction that death is not the conclusion but a necessary step from mortality to immortality. We should all praise God for the assured resurrection that makes our mortal separations temporary and gives us the hope and strength to carry on. We thank God for his Son, for his mission in mortality, and for his ministry as the resurrected Lord. We testify that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the Living God. He is our Creator, Savior and Redeemer, Advocate with the Father, and Deliverer. One day He will return to rule and reign as King of kings and Lord of lords."

Watch the video on ComeUntoChrist.org’s YouTube channel.