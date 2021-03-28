President Nelson invites all to feel ‘the peace and hope of Easter’ by focusing on the Savior

While President Russell M. Nelson was traveling to an assignment several years ago, the right engine of the plane he was on suddenly exploded. Flaming fuel spewed all over the right side, and the plane spiraled toward the earth.

“I expected to die,” said President Nelson, narrating the experience in a video message published Palm Sunday, March 28.

Miraculously, the dive extinguished the fire. The pilot restored power to the other engine and made a safe landing. And President Nelson made it to his assignment on time.

“Throughout that dramatic, unexpected experience, I was surprisingly calm,” he recalled. “My entire life flashed before me. While approaching what seemed to be certain death, I was at peace. I knew that my wife and I were sealed to each other eternally, and our children were sealed to us. Thanks to the Lord, I knew we would all be together again.

“I was at peace, ready to meet my maker.”

1 of 4 Credit: Screenshot YouTube 2 of 4 Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3 of 4 An image from the LDS Church's Bible Video series depicts the Savior’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The Sunday before Easter is commonly called Palm Sunday because of the palm branches | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4 of 4 Credit: Screenshot YouTube

Throughout this past year of uncertainty, many have been dealing with dramatic and unexpected events. Real peace, the Prophet testified, is found in faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

“When He suffered for our sins and weaknesses, died on the cross and rose again, the Savior rewrote humanity’s story,” President Nelson said. “Because of Him, we do not have to deal with our frailties, sins and fears alone. Because of Him, death is not the end. Resurrection will come to all who have ever lived. Because of Him, families can be together forever.

“Because of Jesus Christ, we celebrate Easter. And Easter is all about peace and hope.”

In this Palm Sunday video message, President Nelson invited the world to focus on the Savior.

“I invite you to make this coming week truly holy by remembering — not just the palms that were waved to honor the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem — but by remembering the palms of His hands,” he said.

An image from the Church’s Bible Video series depicts Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The Sunday before Easter is commonly called Palm Sunday because of the palm branches laid on the ground before the Savior. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He quoted the Savior’s promise in Isaiah 49:16: “Behold, I have graven thee upon the palms of my hands” — a promise, President Nelson said, that Jesus Christ “will never forget you.”

“After all that Jesus Christ did for you, I invite you to do something this week to follow His teachings,” he continued. “You might make your prayers more earnest. You could forgive someone or help a friend in need. You can start today on a new spiritual quest.”

President Nelson invited those looking for a place to worship to participate in the upcoming virtual general conference Saturday, April 3, and Easter Sunday, April 4 — sessions that will be “filled with Christ-centered messages and music,” he said

“Jesus Christ lives. As our resurrected and atoning Savior, He stands ready to help us grow from the dramatic, unexpected events in our lives,” President Nelson concluded. “And this Easter season, let us worship and praise Him for the peace, hope, light and truth He brings to us.”

Read the First Presidency’s Easter message here.