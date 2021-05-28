4 ways to celebrate your family history on Memorial Day

Photos of the Salt Lake city Cemetery for for a Memorial Day weekend story on the size of the S.L. Cemetery and its variety in unusual shaped monuments. Sunday, May 23, 2010. Photo by Scott G Winterton Deseret News.

Flags and flowers adorn the graves at the Salt Lake City cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Luke Ingles, 3, pauses to look at a gravesite while his family sits nearby at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

An American flag flies at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

A couple walks through the Flags of Honor at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The flags honor soldiers who have died since 9-11.

The Utah chapter of the Association of the United States Army conducts its annual Memorial Day service at Fort Douglas Military Cemetery on Monday, May 28, 2018.

A day to fly the flag. A day off of school or work. A time to gather — virtually or in person as conditions permit. A day to visit and decorate the gravesites of loved ones and to remember them.

In the United States, any of those could be ways to celebrate Memorial Day, which is on the last Monday in May.

The first Memorial Day, on May 30, 1868, didn’t commemorate the date of a particular battle or anniversary. It was designated as a time for “strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country,” according to General Order 11 by Gen. John A. Logan in May 1868 and is shared on usmemorialday.org/history-of-memorial-day.

Recognizing that those who died in the Civil War were buried across the nation, there wasn’t a particular ceremony set. The order indicated that people plan celebrations as they see fit.

On the first Decoration Day, as it was initially called, more than 5,000 people decorated the graves of 20,000 soldiers in Arlington Cemetery and then-Gen. James A. Garfield spoke.

Since then, it’s expanded to include more than the Civil War, the name has changed to Memorial Day, and it’s a federal holiday on the last Monday in May.

As families gather to remember those who have died or visit in other ways on Memorial Day, or on a variety of similar remembrance holidays celebrated in countries around the world, there are opportunities to record family stories or delve into family history. Here are four ideas to incorporate into current traditions or start a new one:

Finding a burial site and grave marker. Digital tools at FindAGrave and BillionGraves, and the FamilySearch indexes of both, can help locate a grave. Also, FamilySearch’s Relatives Headstone page can help locate a grave marker. With the indexes for FindAGrave and BillionGraves, these can be added to FamilySearch as a source, which helps other relatives find them, too.

Flowers are next to a headstone at the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Sunday, May 23, 2010. | Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News