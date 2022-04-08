Watch the Tabernacle Choir's online Easter celebration 'He Is Risen'

On Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, the Tabernacle Choir and its sister organizations will premier an online Easter concert entitled, "He Is Risen."

“He Is Risen: A Special Easter Celebration” with Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square, and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble streams Palm Sunday, Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

The one-hour Easter celebration focuses “on the joy, hope and promise the Resurrection of the Savior Jesus Christ brings to God’s children throughout the world,” the Tabernacle Choir’s website notes.

It will stream at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, on the these websites, channels and apps:

It will air on BYUtv on Easter Sunday, April 17, at noon. It’s been available on BYUtv.org and the BYUtv app for on-demand viewing since April 1. It will also be available on the choir’s website at TheTabernacleChoir.org/Easter, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

See thetabernaclechoir.org/easter.html for more Easter music, performances and videos from the choir.

Program

It begins with “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” and “That Easter Day with Joy Was Bright” arranged by choir director Mack Wilberg, followed by his arrangement of the hymn “How Great the Wisdom and the Love.”

Readings from the New Testament accounts of the Resurrection are followed by Wilberg’s arrangement of “Unfold Ye Portals,” from Charlie Gounod’s “The Redemption,” and assistant director Ryan Murphy’s arrangement of “In the Garden.” The audience, from wherever they are watch, is invited to join in on Wilberg’s arrangement of “He Is Risen” to celebrate the Resurrection. (The program, with the words to “He Is Risen” is available to view and download from the Tabernacle Choir’s website.)

In a section exploring the promises of the Resurecction with former Tabernacle organist Robert Cundick’s “And What Is It We Shall Hope For?” from “The Redeemer” and Wilberg’s “Tree of Life,” the title track from a 2018 choir album by the choir and orchestra.

The concert ends with Wilberg’s arrangement of “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” found on the Choir and Orchestra’s album “Let Us All Press On” and “Worthy Is the Lamb” from Handel’s Messiah as the benediction.

Languages

It is presented in English and available in 23 languages with translations in subtitles or overdubbing on the Choir’s YouTube channel by clicking on the “closed caption” icon and then selecting the desired language.

The languages include Albanian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Macedonian, Maltese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Serbian, Spanish, Slovak, Slovenian and Swedish.

See the thetabernaclechoir.org/easter/2022-additional-languages.html for a list of languages, when they will be available in different countries and areas and links for viewing.

Tabernacle Choir and the pandemic

The choir paused rehearsals and performances in March 2020. During that time, the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” continued to air from the repertoire of previous broadcasts and were selected by Wilberg. In late 2020, announcer Lloyd Newell began recording new “Spoken Word” messages that were inserted into the broadcasts.

In-person rehearsals resumed on Sept. 21, 2021 with a layered strategy including vaccinations, testing at every rehearsal and event, self-reporting, and ventilation.

The choir sang during the Church’s general conference in early October and the choir resumed live “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts on Oct. 24. The choir and orchestra performed live at the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional. The choir, orchestra and bells, along with guest artists, recorded a Celtic-theme Christmas performance. General conference, the devotional and the Christmas performance had limited in-person attendance.

Live performances and rehearsals were once again paused in January 2022 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. They resumed in-person rehearsals on Thursday, March 3, and the “Music & the Spoken Word” was broadcast live on Sunday, March 6. The choir performed at three of the sessions at the 192nd Annual General Conference.