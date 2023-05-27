Tragic bus traffic accident in Brazil claims the life of a young Latter-day Saint missionary

A tragic traffic accident in Brazil has claimed the life of a young missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, Alaska, died in the accident on Friday, May 26, 2023, in a rural area near the city of Tibagi, Brazil, reported Sam Penrod, a Church spokesman.

“Four missionaries were traveling on a bus in the early evening, when it was hit by a semitruck,” said Penrod in a Church statement. “The other missionaries did not sustain serious injury and are being cared for by local members of the Church.”

Elder Card has been serving as a full-time missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission since October 2022.

“We send our love to Elder Card’s family and friends and the missionaries and members in the Brazil Curitiba Mission,” said Penrod. “We pray that each will find peace and comfort as they mourn this faithful missionary and reflect on his Christlike service.”