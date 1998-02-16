Menu
The Accra Ghana Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Accra Ghana Temple

The search for a temple lot in Ghana began in 1993 and continued until 1998, when President Gordon B. Hinckley, 15th President of the Church, found a spot in Accra. After the announcement of a local temple was made to a group of people at Independence Square, everyone burst into applause.

“That began the long, long journey of getting a permit and getting the temple built,” President Hinckley said. “It’s a miracle, really. This beautiful building is a miracle. I think it’s the finest thing in West Africa. The construction, the woods inside are so beautiful, and the marble. Everything is beautiful; we’re grateful to have it.”

While being interviewed at the dedication, the Prophet said that the dedication of the Accra Ghana Temple represented “the dreams, hopes and prayers of many people” and that the dedication was considered the dawning of a new day for West Africa.

“There’s just a euphoria that has gone through our membership here in appreciation for this great and significant thing,” said President Hinckley. At the end of the dedicatory sessions, he noted that “this is not the end. ... This is the beginning for the Saints in this area.”

President Hinckley dedicated the temple in three sessions. The cornerstone ceremony was held during the first session, and historical items — including histories of the Church in Ghana, photographs, copies of the Church News, books and a medallion commemorating the building — were included inside a sealed box stored behind a coverstone.

The day the Accra Ghana Temple was to open for temple work, some members arrived hours before its doors opened. When asked why they had come so early, one member said, "We wanted to just sit and look at the temple. We wanted to see the beautiful temple. We are so happy to be here."

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for the brotherhood that exists among us, that neither color of skin nor land of birth can separate us as Thy sons and daughters who have taken upon us sacred and binding covenants. We know that the ground on which this temple stands was made available because of Thine intervening hand. We know that Thy care has been over its construction and the construction of the other facilities found here. Father, our hearts are filled with gratitude. We rejoice and sing anthems of praise to Thy holy name. We lift our voices in songs of thanksgiving.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Accra Ghana Temple here.

Timeline of the Accra Ghana Temple

The Accra Ghana Temple was announced by President Gordon B. Hinckley on Feb. 16, 1998. A groundbreaking ceremony was held almost four years later, on Nov. 16, 2001, and an open house was from Dec. 3 to Dec. 20, 2003. The temple was then dedicated Jan. 11, 2004, by President Hinckley.

Architecture and Design of the Accra Ghana Temple

The Accra Ghana Temple stands on 6 acres and features a single tower and steeple above the middle of the structure. The exterior is made of Namibian pearl granite, and the building has an area of 17,500 square feet. The temple grounds were planted with native flowers and palm trees.

Quick Facts

Current President and Matron

John Kodwo Buah & Augustina Anita Danso Buah

Location

57 Independence Ave.

North Ridge

P.M.B. CT 209

Accra

Ghana

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(233) 302-650-123

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Ghana and the first in West Africa.

Fact #2

At the time of its dedication, the Accra temple served Saints in Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Togo

Fact #3

Before the dedication of the Accra Ghana Temple, Saints had to travel to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple or the London England Temple.

Fact #4

Prior to the dedication of the temple, only approximately 415 members in the Accra temple district had been endowed.

Fact #5

Multiple languages are used in the Accra temple — English, French, Twi and Ga, and other West African dialects.

