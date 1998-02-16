In the News
16 February 1998
11 January 2004
The Accra Ghana Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Gordon B. Hinckley, President of the Church, announced a temple for Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 16, 1998, at Independence Square, Accra, Ghana.
Ground for the Accra Ghana Temple was broken Nov. 16, 2001. Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from Dec. 3 to Dec. 20, 2003. Over 17,000 people attended the open house, including Ghana’s President John A. Kufuor and Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.
Approximately 1,800 children and youth sang and danced at a cultural celebration titled “A Day of Celebration” on Jan. 10, 2004, the afternoon before the temple dedication. This performance was the largest Church youth activity ever held in Africa up to that point.
The temple was dedicated in three sessions on Jan. 11, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
57 Independence Ave.
North Ridge
P.M.B. CT 209
Accra
Ghana
(233) 302-650-123
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Ghana and the first in West Africa.
At the time of its dedication, the Accra temple served Saints in Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Togo.
Before the dedication of the Accra Ghana Temple, Saints had to travel to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple or the London England Temple.
Prior to the dedication of the temple, only approximately 415 members in the Accra temple district had been endowed.
Multiple languages are used in the Accra temple — English, French, Twi and Ga, and other West African dialects.
