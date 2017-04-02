In the News
FOLLOW US
2 April 2017
4 June 2020
President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for the greater Manila, Philippines, area on April 2, 2017, during April 2017 general conference.
The Alabang Philippines Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 4, 2020, with Elder Evan A. Schmutz, president of the Philippines Area, presiding. Attendance to the event was by invitation only.
2 April 2017
4 June 2020
Corporate Avenue
Alabang, Muntinlupa, Metro Manila
Philippines
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines and the second in the Greater Manila Area.
The Alabang temple’s groundbreaking marked the first time that two temples in the Philippines were under construction at the same time. The other temple under construction was the Urdaneta Philippines Temple, whose groundbreaking happened a year and a half earlier.
This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines and the second in the Greater Manila Area.
The Alabang temple’s groundbreaking marked the first time that two temples in the Philippines were under construction at the same time. The other temple under construction was the Urdaneta Philippines Temple, whose groundbreaking happened a year and a half earlier.
This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.