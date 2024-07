The groundbreaking of the Alabang Philippines Temple was presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz , Philippines Area president, on June 4, 2020. Ground was originally planned to be broken on May 2, 2020, with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding, but local COVID-19 restrictions eventually changed the event date and presiding authority.In his remarks to the congregation , Elder Schmutz said, “This is a beautiful place that the Lord has chosen. Through revelation and guidance, it has been found and is now being dedicated to the building of a temple.”

