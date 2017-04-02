Menu
Alabang Philippines Temple

Announced

2 April 2017

Groundbreaking

4 June 2020

Alabang Philippines Temple under construction
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Alabang Philippines Temple

The groundbreaking of the Alabang Philippines Temple was presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, Philippines Area president, on June 4, 2020. Ground was originally planned to be broken on May 2, 2020, with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding, but local COVID-19 restrictions eventually changed the event date and presiding authority.

In his remarks to the congregation, Elder Schmutz said, “This is a beautiful place that the Lord has chosen. Through revelation and guidance, it has been found and is now being dedicated to the building of a temple.”

Timeline of the Alabang Philippines Temple

August
02
2017
Announced

President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for the greater Manila, Philippines, area on April 2, 2017, during April 2017 general conference.

June
04
2020
Groundbreaking

The Alabang Philippines Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 4, 2020, with Elder Evan A. Schmutz, president of the Philippines Area, presiding. Attendance to the event was by invitation only.

The Alabang Philippines Temple was announced April 2, 2017, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on June 4, 2020, and presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, Philippines Area president.

Architecture and Design of the Alabang Philippines Temple

The Alabang temple will be a two-story building of approximately 114,205 square feet (10,610 square meters). Exterior renderings and plans show that the temple will have a rectangular structure with the main entrance at a short end and a tower above the entrance. The tower atop the building sits on a square base and has a long, rectangular window on each side and a spire that extends upward to a point.

Outside the temple is an exterior of granite stone cladding. The interior will be adorned with granite, woodwork and decorative painting. Palm trees, flower beds and tall skyscrapers can be seen around the temple site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Alabang Philippines Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels and smiling at the camera.
A man wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit outside, with around eight people wearing face masks and sitting in chairs socially distanced.
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses and speaking from a pulpit outside, with trees in the distance behind him.
A congregation of participants in a dirt field and under a large cloth tent, with trees and a tall building in the background.
A man wearing a suit and tie smiling and speaking from a pulpit outside.
A row of ceremonial golden shovels standing up.
A row of three men in suits and three women in dresses holding ceremonial golden shovels into the ground.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines and the second in the Greater Manila Area.

Fact #2

The Alabang temple’s groundbreaking marked the first time that two temples in the Philippines were under construction at the same time. The other temple under construction was the Urdaneta Philippines Temple, whose groundbreaking happened a year and a half earlier.

Fact #3

This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.

