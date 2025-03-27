From London to Tokyo — learn about the new leaders of 8 temples around the world

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September or when the new temples are dedicated.

Edgar Cocon Cabrera and Jocelyn Dulos Saromines Cabrera, Tagum 3rd Ward, Tagum Philippines Stake, called as president and matron of the Davao Philippines Temple. President Cabrera is a temple presidency counselor and former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, district president and branch president. He was born in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, Philippines, to Crisanto Restar Cabrera Sr. and Lilia Abella Cocon Cabrera.

Sister Cabrera is an assistant to the matron and Relief Society activity coordinator and former district Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Tagum Davao del Norte, Philippines, to Elioterio Nazareno Saromines and Rebecca Pajermo Dulos.

Sterling Harrison Dietze and Greta del Rocío Hermosa Zambrano Dietze, Victoria Ward, Longueuil Québec Stake, called as president and matron of the Montreal Quebec Temple, succeeding President Paul Arsenault and Sister Sue Arsenault. President Dietze is a temple sealer and former stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Toronto, Ontario, to Siegfried Helmut Dietze and Ethel Elsie Dietze.

Sister Dietze is a temple worker and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Manta, Ecuador, to Alfonso Guillermo Hermosa de la Torre and Augusta Rosa Hermosa.

Romeo Sindingan Elisan Jr. and Jocelyn Sinoy Dumaup Elisan, Springville Ward, Las Piñas Philippines Stake, called as president and matron of the new Alabang Philippines Temple. President Elisan is a ward temple and family history leader and temple sealer and former high councilor, district presidency counselor and branch president. He was born in Marbel, Philippines, to Romeo Faltiquera Elisan Sr. and Erlinda Sindingan Elisan.

Sister Elisan is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple worker and former ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Lake Sebu South Cotabato, Philippines, to Morito Deypalubos Dumaup and Clara Dakingking Sinoy.

Victor Esparza Villasana and Angelina Ramón López de Esparza, Boulevard Ward, Ciudad Mante México Stake, called as president and matron of the Tampico Mexico Temple, succeeding President José Vicencio and Sister María Hilda Pérez de Vicencio. President Esparza is a senior service missionary coordinator and former México Culiacán Mission president, stake president, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Tampico, Mexico, to Antonio Esparza Castillo and Josefina Villasana Dueñas.

Sister Esparza is a senior service missionary coordinator and former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Sabinas, Mexico, to Damaso Ramón Durón and Cruz Dora López de Ramón.

Afereti Toafa Iuli and Lepeka Sauvao Iuli, Dandenong Ward, Melbourne Australia Narre Warren Stake, called as president and matron of the Melbourne Australia Temple, succeeding President Andy Schwabe and Sister Jan Schwabe. President Iuli is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Upolu, Samoa, to Toafa Iuli and Sinive Pepe.

Sister Iuli is a ward Relief Society president and temple worker and a former stake Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Upolu, Samoa, to Petelo Sauvao and Afa Nanai.

Julian Ivor Jones and Susan Diane Leavey Jones, Orpington Ward, Canterbury England Stake, called as president and matron of the London England Temple, succeeding President Roderick K. Anatsui and Sister Josephine Afotsoo Anatsui. President Jones is an Area Seventy executive secretary and a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Portsmouth, England, to George Howell Jones and Edna Mildred Jones.

Sister Jones is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and a former stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Basingstoke, England, to Dennis Alfred Leavey and Sybil Dorothy McCann.

Masamichi Kudo and Ayumi Takae Kudo, Fujimi Kawagoe Ward, Tokyo Japan Stake, called as president and matron of the Tokyo Japan Temple, succeeding President Hideki Aoki and Sister Setsuko Aoki. President Kudo is a stake presidency counselor and temple worker and a former stake president, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Yamamoto-gun, Japan, to Shiro Kudo and Shizue Zeniya Kudo.

Sister Kudo is a Sunday School teacher and temple worker and a former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Fukuoka City, Japan, to Masahide Yoshikawa and Hisako Takae.

Chi Yin Lo and Chui Ping Yuen Lo, Butterfly Ward, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong China New Territories Stake, called as president and matron of the Hong Kong Temple, succeeding President Yue Sang Simon Chan and Sister Isabel Kit Fong Chan. President Lo is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer and a former stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Hong Kong, China, to Kit Pui Lo and Yuk Lan Chiu.

Sister Lo is a ward Primary president and temple worker and a former ward Relief Society president. She was born in Hong Kong, China, to Chick Yin Yuen and Miu Chow.