Antofagasta Chile Temple

Announced

7 April 2019

Groundbreaking

27 November 2020

Antofagasta Chile Temple under construction
Antofagasta Chile Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Antofagasta Chile Temple

The groundbreaking of the Antofagasta Chile Temple was presided over by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, second counselor in the South America South Area presidency, on Nov. 27, 2020. Elder Villar offered a dedicatory prayer and shared his testimony alongside two local Latter-day Saints, 25-year-old Krasna Arancibia and 15-year-old Joseph Amaguaña.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Villar said, “At this moment, a small number of Thy children have come together to participate in this groundbreaking ceremony, and we thank Thee because this day has arrived to bless the lives of many Saints that live in Antofagasta; and in the cities and towns that are within this district.”

Timeline of the Antofagasta Chile Temple

April
07
2019
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Antofagasta, Chile, on April 7, 2019, during April 2019 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 7 other temples.

November
27
2020
Groundbreaking

The Antofagasta Chile Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Nov. 27, 2020, with Elder Juan Pablo Villar, second counselor in the South America South Area presidency, presiding. Although attendance at the event was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Elder Villar was joined by Antofagasta Governor Nanto Espinoza and Interim Mayor Yamile Guzmán.

The Antofagasta Chile Temple was announced April 7, 2019, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on Nov. 27, 2020, and presided over by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, second counselor in the South America South Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Antofagasta Chile Temple

The Antofagasta Chile Temple will be a two-story building of approximately 23,000 square feet. Exterior renderings show the temple will have rectangular vaulted windows around the building and a main door facing the road. Atop the temple is a rectangular tower with a vaulted top and a thin spire extending upward.

The temple will be built on a 2.2-acre site, with grass, palm trees and small bushes filling the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Antofagasta Chile Temple

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Chile.

Fact #2

Once dedicated, it will be the northernmost temple in the country.

Fact #3

This is the first temple in Chile announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson. He announced it approximately five months after he dedicated the Concepción Chile Temple.

Fact #4

The Antofagasta temple will serve two stakes in Antofagasta and other stakes in northern Chile, making temple worship much more accessible. Currently, Church members in Antofagasta have to take a bus ride of approximately 22 hours to reach the closest house of the Lord in Santiago, Chile.

