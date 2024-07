Groundbreaking of the Antofagasta Chile Temple

The groundbreaking of the Antofagasta Chile Temple was presided over by Elder Juan Pablo Villar , second counselor in the South America South Area presidency, on Nov. 27, 2020. Elder Villar offered a dedicatory prayer and shared his testimony alongside two local Latter-day Saints , 25-year-old Krasna Arancibia and 15-year-old Joseph Amaguaña.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Villar said, “At this moment, a small number of Thy children have come together to participate in this groundbreaking ceremony, and we thank Thee because this day has arrived to bless the lives of many Saints that live in Antofagasta; and in the cities and towns that are within this district.”