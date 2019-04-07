In the News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Antofagasta, Chile, on April 7, 2019, during April 2019 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 7 other temples.
The Antofagasta Chile Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Nov. 27, 2020, with Elder Juan Pablo Villar, second counselor in the South America South Area presidency, presiding. Although attendance at the event was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Elder Villar was joined by Antofagasta Governor Nanto Espinoza and Interim Mayor Yamile Guzmán.
Las Palmeras 44
Antofagasta
Chile
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Chile.
Once dedicated, it will be the northernmost temple in the country.
This is the first temple in Chile announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson. He announced it approximately five months after he dedicated the Concepción Chile Temple.
The Antofagasta temple will serve two stakes in Antofagasta and other stakes in northern Chile, making temple worship much more accessible. Currently, Church members in Antofagasta have to take a bus ride of approximately 22 hours to reach the closest house of the Lord in Santiago, Chile.
