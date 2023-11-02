In the News
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Bakersfield, California, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.
2 April 2023
12310 Stockton Highway
Bakersfield, California
United States
This will be the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in California.
It was announced in the same general conference address that the San Jose California Temple was announced.
When this house of the Lord was announced, California had approximately 730,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,130 congregations.
The closest temple to Bakersfield is currently the Fresno California Temple, a distance of approximately 109 miles away.
The California Bakersfield Mission was organized July 1, 2013.
