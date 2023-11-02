Menu
Bakersfield California Temple

Announced

2 April 2023

Bakersfield California Temple announced
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Bakersfield California Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Bakersfield California Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of general conference.

Bakersfield California Stake President Merrill Dibble, who had begun service as stake president only seven days before, expressed his excitement for the new house of the Lord in Bakersfield and the impact it will have on the community. “Bakersfield is a very religious area, and the Bakersfield temple will be a beacon to this community and a blessing to all those who enter,” President Dibble said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhGbILNPK2U

Timeline of the Bakersfield California Temple

April
02
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Bakersfield, California, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Bakersfield California Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Bakersfield California Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on April 2, 2023, the Bakersfield California Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 13.07-acre site in Bakersfield, California. Also on the property will be a new meetinghouse and distribution center.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a white exterior surrounded by arched windows, with five arches surrounding the entrance. A tower with tall windows stands above the center of the building. Grass fields and flower gardens will adorn the grounds.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 2023

Location

12310 Stockton Highway

Bakersfield, California

United States

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in California.

Fact #2

It was announced in the same general conference address that the San Jose California Temple was announced.

Fact #3

When this house of the Lord was announced, California had approximately 730,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,130 congregations.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Bakersfield is currently the Fresno California Temple, a distance of approximately 109 miles away.

Fact #5

The California Bakersfield Mission was organized July 1, 2013.

