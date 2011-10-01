In the News
1 October 2011
9 December 2018
The Barranquilla Colombia Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Barranquilla Colombia Temple was announced during the Saturday morning session of general conference on Oct. 1, 2011, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It was announced with four other temples.
Ground was broken for the temple on Feb. 20, 2016. Elder Juan A. Uceda, president of the South America Northwest Area, presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held for the temple from Nov. 3 to Nov. 24, 2018. Around 35,000 people attended the event.
The Barranquilla Colombia Temple was dedicated Dec. 9, 2018, by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency. He also spoke at a youth devotional the evening before, on Dec. 8, 2018.
Carrera 51B #132-51
Sabanilla Montecarmelo
Barranquilla, Atlántico
Colombia
View schedule and book online
(57) 5-310-0200
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia — the first being the Bogotá Colombia Temple dedicated in 1999.
The Barranquilla temple is the northernmost Latter-day Saint temple in South America.
It was the first temple dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks as first counselor in the First Presidency.
This house of the Lord was dedicated just a month and a half after the Concepción Chile Temple was dedicated.
The temple is located almost seven miles from the Historic Center of Barranquilla.
The Caribbean Sea is located about two miles north of the Barranquilla temple.
