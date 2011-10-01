Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Barranquilla Colombia Temple

Announced

1 October 2011

Dedicated

9 December 2018

161st temple dedicated
The Barranquilla Colombia Temple.

The Barranquilla Colombia Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Barranquilla Colombia Temple

Despite violent opposition and civil strife early on, Colombian Latter-day Saints have faithfully persevered since the first missionaries stepped foot in their country in 1966.

One returned missionary, who had served in Barranquilla in the 1980s, reflected on his time with the Saints there on the day of the Barranquilla temple’s dedication. “I think it is because of the strong will and the dedication of these types of people that the Lord has blessed them with a second temple,” he said.

At the dedication, President Dallin H. Oaks — first counselor in the First Presidency, who dedicated the house of the Lord on Dec. 9, 2018 — said, “This was a magnificent occasion at an extraordinarily beautiful temple. Sister Oaks and I were thrilled to be a part of this, and we pray for the Lord’s blessings to be upon the people of this nation and the work of the Lord here.”

Elder Mathias Held, second counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency and a native of Bogotá, Colombia, was also in attendance at the dedication. “This day is so special for me because my German ancestors came initially to Barranquilla — this is where my family’s history in Colombia began,” said Elder Held. “But now that the temple is here, we can never take it for granted. We need to make sure we come here often.”

A Barranquilla member expressed a similar gratitude to that of Elder Held: “I feel so blessed today — we’ve looked forward to this Sunday since this temple was announced. I bought an apartment so close to the temple that I can walk; there’s no reason for me not to serve.”

Attending the dedication with President Oaks and Elder Held were Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Enrique R. Falabella, president of the South America Northwest Area; Elder Hugo Montoya, first counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency; and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy. The visiting General Authorities were accompanied by their respective wives.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Our Father in Heaven: We come to thee in prayer on this great occasion when we will dedicate this Barranquilla Colombia Temple unto thee and Thy Beloved Son, for Thy work and Thy glory. We thank Thee for Thy many blessings. We thank Thee for the plan Thou hast established for the eternal life of Thy children. We thank thee for Thy Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. We thank Thee for His Atonement for our repented sins, His Resurrection for our immortality, and His experiencing our pains and infirmities that He may succor us in those infirmities. We thank Thee for the Holy Ghost, who testifies of Thee and Thy Son and who leads us into truth.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Barranquilla Colombia Temple here.

Timeline of the Barranquilla Colombia Temple

October
01
2011
Announced

The Barranquilla Colombia Temple was announced during the Saturday morning session of general conference on Oct. 1, 2011, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It was announced with four other temples.

February
20
2016
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Feb. 20, 2016. Elder Juan A. Uceda, president of the South America Northwest Area, presided over the ceremony.

November
03
2018
Open house

An open house was held for the temple from Nov. 3 to Nov. 24, 2018. Around 35,000 people attended the event.

December
09
2018
Dedication

The Barranquilla Colombia Temple was dedicated Dec. 9, 2018, by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency. He also spoke at a youth devotional the evening before, on Dec. 8, 2018.

The Barranquilla temple was announced Oct. 1, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson. Just over four years later, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Feb. 20, 2016. An open house began on Nov. 3 and ended Nov. 24, 2018, then the house of the Lord was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks on Dec. 9, 2018.

Architecture and Design of the Barranquilla Colombia Temple

Located in the northern tip of Colombia, near the Caribbean Sea, the Barranquilla temple is a roughly 24,000-square-foot structure and stands at 107 feet tall. The exterior of the temple was made with limestone and has carved parapets, a dome and a cupola. The design of the temple highlights the neoclassic architecture found in the Republic period of Colombia.

Inside the temple are original glass art pieces, custom rugs designed with blue and gold Colombian motifs, wrought iron and bronze railings, crystal chandeliers and a grand staircase. The interior also incorporates the official flower of Barranquilla City — the rose hibiscus, also called “cayena” — carved in the wood and displayed in the glass throughout the temple.

Interior Photos of the Barranquilla Colombia Temple

Barranquilla Colombia Temple.
Barranquilla Colombia Temple.
Barranquilla Colombia Temple.
Barranquilla Colombia Temple.
Barranquilla Colombia Temple.
Barranquilla Colombia Temple.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2011

Dedicated

9 December 2018

Dedicated by

President Dallin H. Oaks

Current President and Matron

Bruce Frederick Carter & Kathryn Thelma Hayes Carter

Location

Carrera 51B #132-51

Sabanilla Montecarmelo

Barranquilla, Atlántico

Colombia

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(57) 5-310-0200

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia — the first being the Bogotá Colombia Temple dedicated in 1999.

Fact #2

The Barranquilla temple is the northernmost Latter-day Saint temple in South America.

Fact #3

It was the first temple dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks as first counselor in the First Presidency.

Fact #4

This house of the Lord was dedicated just a month and a half after the Concepción Chile Temple was dedicated.

Fact #5

The temple is located almost seven miles from the Historic Center of Barranquilla.

Fact #6

The Caribbean Sea is located about two miles north of the Barranquilla temple.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia — the first being the Bogotá Colombia Temple dedicated in 1999.

Fact #2

The Barranquilla temple is the northernmost Latter-day Saint temple in South America.

Fact #3

It was the first temple dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks as first counselor in the First Presidency.

Fact #4

This house of the Lord was dedicated just a month and a half after the Concepción Chile Temple was dedicated.

Fact #5

The temple is located almost seven miles from the Historic Center of Barranquilla.

Fact #6

The Caribbean Sea is located about two miles north of the Barranquilla temple.