Learn about 16 couples called to serve as temple presidents and matrons — from Manitoba to Mexico

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Scott Boyle and Cassie Boyle | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Edward Boyle and Cassie Shumway Boyle, Monticello 1st Ward, Monticello Utah Stake, called as president and matron of the Monticello Utah Temple, succeeding President Emron M. Pratt and Sister Julia E. Pratt. President Boyle is a temple sealer and a former stake president, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Edward Steven Boyle and Hazel Dawn Boyle.

Sister Boyle is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher, and a former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and temple worker. She was born in Monticello, Utah, to Glen Alden Shumway and Patricia Black Shumway.

Hernando Camargo and Claudia Camargo | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hernando Camargo Pedraza and Claudia Ines Suarez Cepeda de Camargo, Villa de San Carlos Ward, Bucaramanga Colombia Stake, called as president and matron of the Barranquilla Colombia Temple, succeeding President Bruce F. Carter and Sister Kathryn H. Carter. President Camargo is an assistant national communication director and a former Area Seventy, Colombia Bogotá North Mission president, high councilor, bishopric counselor and branch president. He was born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, to David Camargo Contreras and Maria Celina Pedraza Ayala.

Sister Camargo is an area organization adviser and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, to Hernando Suarez Rujeles and Cecilia Cepeda Salgar.

Ivanilson Cavalcante and Francisca Laura de Oliveira Cavalcante | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ivanilson Cavalcante and Francisca Laura de Oliveira Cavalcante, Universitário Ward, Rio Branco Brazil Stake, called as president and matron of the Manaus Brazil Temple, succeeding President Cesar Milder and Sister Daisy Milder. President Cavalcante is a temple ordinance worker and ward temple and family history leader, and a former mission presidency counselor, stake president and bishop. He was born in Rio Branco, Brazil, to Severino Medeiros de Lima and Zauly Cavalcante Boaventura.

Sister Cavalcante is a temple ordinance worker and a former district Relief Society president. She was born in Floriano Peixoto, Brazil, to Raimundo Agapito de Oliveira and Maria de Lourdes de Oliveira.

Douglas T. Englot and Valerie A. Englot | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Douglas Turner Englot and Valerie Ann Lenton Englot, Steinbach Branch, Winnipeg Manitoba East Stake, called as president and matron of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple, succeeding President George L. Spencer and Sister Linda Spencer. President Englot is a temple presidency counselor and a former high councilor, bishop and elders quorum presidency counselor. He was born in Beausejour, Manitoba, to Swaney Englot and Edith Mae Turner.

Sister Englot is an assistant to the matron and a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Miami, Manitoba, to Alex Lenton and Verna Trimble.

José A. González and Sofía González | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

José Angel González Ramos and Sofía Arguelles Martínez de González, Americas Ward, Xalapa México Stake, called as president and matron of the Veracruz Mexico Temple, succeeding President Juan Yáñez and Sister Mirna Violeta Martínez Yáñez. President González is a temple sealer and area temple and family history adviser, and a former temple presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and bishop. He was born in Acayucan, Mexico, to Benjamin González Alcantara and Juana Ramos Ledesma.

Sister González is an area temple and family history adviser and a former assistant to the matron, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Acayucan, Mexico, to Eulalio Arguelles Montiel and Petra de Arguelles Martinez.

Beryl Gout and Buddy Gout | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Buddy Gout and Astrid Beryl Millicent Gout-Spagl, Groningen Ward, Apeldoorn Netherlands Stake, called as president and matron of The Hague Netherlands Temple, succeeding President Frederik Brandenburg and Sister Yvonne Maria Brandenburg-Hoek. President Gout is a temple worker and a former district president, high councilor, bishop and young single adult adviser. He was born in The Hague, Netherlands, to Hendrik Gout and Elisabeth Margaretha Hermine Van Raay.

Sister Gout is a seminary teacher and temple worker, and a former district Relief Society presidency counselor; young single adult adviser; and ward Relief Society, Primary and Young Women president. She was born in Weilburg, Germany, to Kurt Spagl and Irene Anna Millicent Wendt.

Glen Tommy Michael Helmstad and Ingegärd Cecilia Helmstad | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Glen Tommy Michael Helmstad and Ingegärd Cecilia Andersson Helmstad, Helsingborg Ward, Malmö Sweden Stake, called as president and matron of the Copenhagen Denmark Temple, succeeding President S. Eric Ottesen and Sister Elizabeth A. Ottesen. President Helmstad is a stake presidency counselor and temple worker, and a former high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Halmstad, Sweden, to Frans Lennart Helmstad and Kerstin Ingeborg Helmstad.

Sister Helmstad is a temple worker and self-reliance facilitator, and a former ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Oslo, Norway, to Karl Ingvar Martin Andersson and Berit Johanne Louise Johansen.

Danece Hess and Michael J. Hess | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael Joseph Hess and Danece Daniels Hess, Malad 1st Ward, Malad Idaho Stake, called as president and matron of the Brigham City Utah Temple, succeeding President Robert E. Steed and Sister Debbie Steed. President Hess is an Area Seventy and stake missionary preparation instructor, and a former North Dakota Bismarck Mission president, stake president, high councilor and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Malad, Idaho, to Joseph Marvin Hess and Sandra Jean Price Hess.

Sister Hess is a Primary activity leader and a former mission president companion; stake Primary presidency counselor; and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Malad, Idaho, to Don Rex Daniels and Gloria Rae Thorpe Daniels.

Leena Kervinen and Ville Kervinen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ville Yrjö Mikael Kervinen and Leena Kaarina Hannula Kervinen, Rovaniemi Branch, Jyväskylä Finland Stake, called as president and matron of the Helsinki Finland Temple, succeeding President Pekka Holopainen and Sister Tarja Holopainen. President Kervinen is an elders quorum president and temple worker, and a former Finland Helsinki Mission president, district president and branch president. He was born in Rovaniemi, Finland, to Mikko Kalevi Kervinen and Airi Sisko Mustonen.

Sister Kervinen is a stake employment specialist, branch Relief Society presidency counselor and temple worker, and a former mission president companion, district Relief Society president, district Young Women president, branch Relief Society president, branch Young Women president and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Pori, Finland, to Heikki Edvin Hannula and Hilkka Nelly Hannula.

Rosa Patricia Mendoza and Juan H. Mendoza | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juan Houdini Mendoza Contreras and Rosa Patricia Zumarán Delgado, Cesar Vallejo Ward, Arequipa Perú Paucarpata Stake, called as president and matron of the Arequipa Peru Temple, succeeding President Jorge Garnica Pereyra and Sister Gloria Aurora de Bravo Garnica. President Mendoza is a temple sealer and Sunday School teacher, and a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor and branch president. He was born in Arequipa, Peru, to Juan Houdini Mendoza Huerta and Maria Natividad Contreras Guevara.

Sister Mendoza is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Lima, Peru, to Cesar Arturo Zumarán Diez and Ursula Tarcila Delgado Guillen.

Sara T. Paulsen and Allen L. Paulsen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Allen Lewis Paulsen and Sara Taysom Paulsen, Plum Creek Ward, Castle Rock Colorado Stake, called as president and matron of the Denver Colorado Temple, succeeding President Thomas T. Priday and Sister Marva B. Priday. President Paulsen is high councilor and temple sealer, and a former stake president, bishop and elders quorum presidency counselor. He was born in San Mateo, California, to Donald Earl Paulsen and Donna May Paulsen.

Sister Paulsen is a Relief Society teacher and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Shelley, Idaho, to Charles Wayne Taysom and Alice Steele Taysom.

María Lydia Dominga Fiorina De Cunto and Juan Pera Maidana | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juan Carlos Pera Maidana and María Lydia Dominga Fiorina De Cunto, Piriapolis Ward, Maldonado Uruguay Stake, called as president and matron of the Montevideo Uruguay Temple, succeeding President Raul Orlando and Sister Rosario Orlando. President Pera is a temple sealer and high councilor, and a former temple presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and bishop. He was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, to Alfredo Inocencio Pera and Nelida Maidana.

Sister Fiorina De Cunto is a ward Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker, and a former assistant to the matron. She was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, to Bernardo Gregorio Fiorina and Lydia Irma De Cunto Talento.

Garth Pitman and Joanne Pitman | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Garth Stuart Pitman and Joanne Davies Pitman, Brassall 1st Ward, Ipswich Australia West Stake, called as president and matron of the Brisbane Australia Temple, succeeding President Richard Gordon and Sister Karen Gordon. President Pitman is a branch presidency counselor and mission presidency counselor, and a former stake president, high councilor, bishop and temple sealer. He was born in Cairns, Australia, to Brian Alan Pitman and Patricia Pitman.

Sister Pitman is a seminary supervisor and a former stake Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Brisbane, Australia, to Terence Leonard Davies and Nola Yvonne Davies.

Denise Saikaly and Joseph Saikaly | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joseph Azar Elias Saikaly and Denise Marion Haddon Saikaly, Wollongong Ward, Macarthur Australia Stake, called as president and matron of the Sydney Australia Temple, succeeding President David Alan Craig and Sister Penelope Norma Craig. President Saikaly is a temple sealer and elders quorum presidency counselor, and a former temple presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Tripoli, Lebanon, to Azar Elias Saikaly and Hanna Morcous Saikaly.

Sister Saikaly is a former assistant to the matron, stake Primary president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Sydney, Australia, to Arthur Frederick Haddon and Marjorie Helen Hobbs.

Karen Telford and Ned Philip Telford | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ned Philip Telford and Karen Dee Ann Rice Telford, Santa Juanita Ward, Citrus Heights California Stake, called as president and matron of the Sacramento California Temple, succeeding President Terry Baggs and Sister Mary Baggs. President Telford is an Area Seventy executive secretary and a temple sealer, and a former stake president, high councilor, bishop and early morning seminary teacher. He was born in Salt Lake City to Robert Stanley Telford and Dorothy Grace Telford.

Sister Telford is a temple ordinance worker and Primary teacher, and a former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Myrle Eugene Rice and Dorothy Joanne Gernhardt.

Mayumi Utagawa and Seiichiro Utagawa | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Seiichiro Utagawa and Mayumi Ikari Utagawa, Ube Branch, Yamaguchi Japan District, called as president and matron of the Fukuoka Japan Temple, succeeding President Taiichi Aoba and Sister Mut-sumi Aoba. President Utagawa is a temple presidency counselor and a former Japan Okayama Mission president, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Tokyo, Japan, to Seiji Utagawa and Chiyoko Furuya Utagawa.

Sister Utagawa is an assistant to the matron and a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Tokyo, Japan, to Terumi Ikari and Kyoko Nouchi Ikari.