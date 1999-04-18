In the News
The Bogotá Colombia Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Bogotá Colombia Temple was announced on April 7, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, under the direction of Church President Spencer W. Kimball. This announcement happened after the sustaining of general Church leaders in April 1984 general conference and was the first of five temples announced
Elder William R. Bradford, president of the South America North Area, presided over the temple’s groundbreaking on June 26, 1993.
During the public open house, from March 27 to April 18, 1999. A total of 127,107 visitors toured the temple during this time, and approximately 10,000 missionary referrals were received.
The Bogotá Colombia Temple was dedicated from April 24 to April 26, 1999, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. There were 11 dedicatory sessions over three days, and President James E. Faust — second counselor in the First Presidency — presided over six of the sessions when President Hinckley left to attend a large regional conference.
Carrera 46 #127-45
Bogotá, Distrito Capital
Colombia
View schedule and book online
(57) 1-625-8000
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia.
Approximately 10,000 missionary referrals were received over the course of the public open house.
After the dedication, 330 members were scheduled to receive the temple endowment within the first two days of the temple’s operation.
