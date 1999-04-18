Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Bogotá Colombia Temple

Announced

7 April 1984

Dedicated

24 April 1999

57th temple dedicated
The Bogotá Colombia Temple.

The Bogotá Colombia Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Bogotá Colombia Temple

Elder William R. Bradford, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America North Area, presided at the groundbreaking of the Bogotá Colombia Temple on June 26, 1993. Elder Bradford spoke at the ceremony about the power the temple would bring to the people of Bogotá, Colombia.

“When we are truly sealed,” he said, “when the poor have their needs satisfied and all the children are cared for, when worthy members enter the temple to receive their covenants and ordinances, then this grand valley of Santa Fe of Bogotá will be Zion in the sense that here will dwell the pure in heart.

“It is for Zion that we struggle,” continued Elder Bradford, adding that Zion is “where the Saints have temples and are worthy to enter them, and pray often. The Lord has blessed us with a temple. Let us feel the urgency of this great work.”

Almost six years later, there were 11 dedicatory sessions over three days, from April 24 to April 26, 1999. Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord in the first session then immediately left with his wife, Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley, to a large regional conference in Santiago, Chile. President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, presided at the next six sessions. President Hinckley returned after the conference and presided at the final four sessions. Accompanying President Hinckley on his return was Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“What a marvelous occasion this is,” President Hinckley said in a Church News interview. “From the initial announcement of this temple until now has been 15 years. We’ve had trouble of one kind or another — the location, the site, trying to get property and many other factors, but finally it has happened.”

President Faust observed that “our Saints have been moved to tears to be able to participate in the dedicatory sessions. People have come from as far as Pasto and Medellín and other places, traveling by bus up to 22 hours, and then getting on the bus and going back to Medellin and other places that are so far distant.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “The faithful Saints of Colombia have given generously of their means to this cause. Bless them, dear Father, for their faith. Open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them, and bless their posterity after them, that they may continue in faithfulness.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Bogotá Colombia Temple here.

Timeline of the Bogotá Colombia Temple

April
07
1984
Announced

The Bogotá Colombia Temple was announced on April 7, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, under the direction of Church President Spencer W. Kimball. This announcement happened after the sustaining of general Church leaders in April 1984 general conference and was the first of five temples announced

June
26
1993
Groundbreaking

Elder William R. Bradford, president of the South America North Area, presided over the temple’s groundbreaking on June 26, 1993.

March
27
1999
Open house

During the public open house, from March 27 to April 18, 1999. A total of 127,107 visitors toured the temple during this time, and approximately 10,000 missionary referrals were received.

April
24
1999
Dedication

The Bogotá Colombia Temple was dedicated from April 24 to April 26, 1999, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. There were 11 dedicatory sessions over three days, and President James E. Faust — second counselor in the First Presidency — presided over six of the sessions when President Hinckley left to attend a large regional conference.

The Bogotá Colombia Temple was announced April 7, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. A groundbreaking ceremony was held almost six years later, on June 26, 1993. After an open house from March 27 to April 18, 1999, President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the temple April 24, 1999.

Architecture and Design of the Bogotá Colombia Temple

The Bogotá Colombia Temple is 53,500 square feet and stands on a 3.71-acre property. Much of the design and craftsmanship of the temple was done by local Colombians. The exterior of the temple is granite, with a single spire reaching 124 feet high. Inside the house of the Lord are four instruction rooms, three sealing rooms, a baptistry and a celestial room.

Quick Facts

Announced

7 April 1984

Dedicated

24 April 1999

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Christian Pico Castro & Victoria Eugenia Navas Prada de Pico

Location

Carrera 46 #127-45

Bogotá, Distrito Capital

Colombia

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(57) 1-625-8000

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia.

Fact #2

Approximately 10,000 missionary referrals were received over the course of the public open house.

Fact #3

After the dedication, 330 members were scheduled to receive the temple endowment within the first two days of the temple’s operation.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia.

Fact #2

Approximately 10,000 missionary referrals were received over the course of the public open house.

Fact #3

After the dedication, 330 members were scheduled to receive the temple endowment within the first two days of the temple’s operation.