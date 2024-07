The Bogotá Colombia Temple was dedicated from April 24 to April 26, 1999, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley . There were 11 dedicatory sessions over three days, and President James E. Faust — second counselor in the First Presidency — presided over six of the sessions when President Hinckley left to attend a large regional conference.

The Bogotá Colombia Temple was announced on April 7, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley , then second counselor in the First Presidency, under the direction of Church President Spencer W. Kimball . This announcement happened after the sustaining of general Church leaders in April 1984 general conference and was the first of five temples announced

Architecture and Design of the Bogotá Colombia Temple