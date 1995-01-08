In the News
2 February 1990
8 January 1995
A property was purchased in Bountiful, Utah, on May 28, 1988, for “the possible construction of a temple.” There were not yet plans for immediate construction of a temple in Bountiful. The site was chosen by Church President Ezra Taft Benson.
On Feb. 2, 1990, the First Presidency sent a letter to regional representatives and stake presidents in Davis County to announce a temple for Bountiful, Utah. The letter was then read in local stake conferences and at other meetings on Feb. 18. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Benson, President Gordon B. Hinckley as first counselor and President Thomas S. Monson as second counselor.
The Bountiful temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held May 2, 1992, with President Ezra Taft Benson — 13th President of the Church — presiding. His counselors, President Hinckley and President Monson, also helped break ground for this house of the Lord after President Hinckley dedicated the site for construction. Around 7,500 attendees witnessed the event in person, and 2,500 watched it over video in the Bountiful Woods Cross Regional Center.
An open house was held for the temple from Nov. 5 to Dec. 17, 1994. A media day was held Nov. 3, and a tour for government, business, community and education leaders was held Nov. 4. A total of 870,361 visitors toured the building, including some from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Russia. More than 10 marriage proposals took place on the temple site during the open-house period.
The Bountiful Utah Temple was dedicated from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 1995, by Church President Howard W. Hunter. He attended six of the 28 sessions and addressed the congregation in four of them. Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles then read President Hunter’s prayer in later sessions.
On June 1, 2016, the statue of the angel Moroni atop the Bountiful temple was replaced. The statue had been damaged by a lightning strike on May 22, and it was replaced with a statue originally planned to be put on the Meridian Idaho Temple, then still in construction.
640 S. Bountiful Blvd.
Bountiful, Utah 84010-1394
United States
This was the eighth Latter-day Saint temple built in Utah and the first in Davis County.
The groundbreaking for the Bountiful temple saw such a large group of people that many attendees watched from a nearby hillside. When President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, saw them, he said, “We don't anticipate those on the mountain can hear us.” The group then started waving, and President Hinckley said, “I guess they can — it is as it was in the days of King Benjamin.”
The temple received an award from Bountiful Mayor John Cushing for a landmark that contributed to the city’s beautification. This happened on Dec. 7, 1994, a month before the temple was dedicated.
In President Howard W. Hunter’s nine-month time as Church President, he dedicated two temples: the Orlando Florida Temple and the Bountiful Utah Temple.
