Bountiful Utah Temple

Fact #2

The groundbreaking for the Bountiful temple saw such a large group of people that many attendees watched from a nearby hillside. When President Gordon B. Hinckley , first counselor in the First Presidency, saw them, he said, “We don't anticipate those on the mountain can hear us.” The group then started waving, and President Hinckley said, “I guess they can — it is as it was in the days of King Benjamin.”