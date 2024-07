Architecture and Design of the Brasília Brazil Temple

Interior Photos of the Brasília Brazil Temple

The Brasília temple was announced April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson . The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Sept. 26, 2020, and presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella , president of the Brazil Area. Elder Neil L. Andersen dedicated the temple on Sept. 17, 2023.The single-storied Brasília Brazil Temple, with an area of roughly 25,000 square feet, has multiple arches around the exterior to pay homage to mid-20th century Brazilian modernism. The exterior is made of sparkling white Brazilian marble, and reflecting pools with ceramic tiles sit in front of the edifice.The floors inside the temple are covered in porcelain and Bahia blue stone tiles, carpets made in Brazil, and Paraná white marble, which is native to Brazil. Light-brown Jequitibá wood, native to Brazil, is used in furniture throughout the building. The handrails of the baptismal font are made of transparent glass, with a metal frame and gold matte finish.The temple was built on a 6-acre site located in the Federal District of Brasília, the capital of Brazil. Thousands of shrubs, perennials and over 200 trees fill the grounds, including shade trees, evergreens, flowering trees and palm trees. A new meetinghouse and patron housing facility were built alongside the house of the Lord.