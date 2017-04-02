In the News
2 April 2017
17 September 2023
The Brasília Brazil Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a house of the Lord in Brasília, Brazil, during the April 2017 general conference.
Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area, dedicated the site for the temple. Joining him were Elder Joaquin E. Costa and Elder Joni L. Koch of the Brazil Area presidency and Damares Alves, Brazil’s minister of Women, Family and Human Rights.
The Brasília temple held a public open house from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26, 2023, excluding Sundays. A media day was also held Aug. 1, and tours for invited guests were given from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. Thousands of visitors attended the open house.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Brasília temple on Sept. 17, 2023. This was the same day as the Bentonville Arkansas Temple and the Moses Lake Washington Temple dedications.
GA/Norte Quadra 612 - Lote C
Brasília, Distrito Federal
Brazil
This was the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and the first built in Distrito Federal.
This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.
The Brasília Brazil Temple dedication marked the first time in Church history that three temples were dedicated on the same day. The other two temples dedicated were the Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington temples.
Each speaker at the Brasília temple’s dedication offered remarks in Portuguese. The dedicatory prayer was also spoken in Portuguese.
