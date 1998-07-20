Menu
Brisbane Australia Temple

Announced

20 July 1998

Dedicated

15 June 2003

115th temple dedicated
The Brisbane Australia Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Brisbane Australia Temple

During the open house of the Brisbane Australia Temple, one visitor from Hungary said, “My wife passed away a year ago. ... When I was in the celestial room, I was really overcome and really felt close to my wife. I have been to many different religions but have never felt this way before. I want to become a member of your Church, as I feel you are close to Christ.”

Other visitors also mentioned how, while they had never considered receiving lessons from the missionaries, they would now after visiting the temple.

The Brisbane temple was dedicated on June 15, 2003, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. “May these sacred structures be recognized and respected by the people of this great city,” he said during the dedicatory prayer.

Also in attendance with President Hinckley was Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Perry said that the Brisbane temple dedication was a reflection of the strength of the Latter-day Saints in Queensland.

“We’ve found here a very devoted people, a wonderful people,” said Elder Perry.

Elder Perry described the temple as “unique and beautiful, ... just a wonderful touch of beauty and yet simplicity that will make it such a warm place to come. ... When you go out and look at the grounds, [you can see] the masterful work that’s been done on selecting this location and making it so beautiful. It will be one of the great spots in all of Brisbane.”

“What a glorious day this is,” said Elder Kenneth Johnson, the president of the Church’s Australia/New Zealand Area — later turned into the Pacific Area. “[The members here] have waited a long time for this. ... This is the beginning of a new season of opportunity for Church members to come to the temple not only for themselves but for those on the other side who don’t yet have the blessings that we have.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “O Lord God of Israel, may glory and honor and praise and worship always be found in these sacred premises of temple and meetinghouse. May Thy Holy Son be here remembered and here worshipped by generations of Latter-day Saints. May these sacred structures be recognized and respected by the people of this great city. May Thy blessings rest upon this nation, this land of freedom where liberty is cherished and the right of worship is safeguarded.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Brisbane Australia Temple here.

Timeline of the Brisbane Australia Temple

July
20
1998
Announced

The Brisbane Australia Temple was announced July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency, then consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

May
26
2001
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple May 26, 2001. Elder Kenneth Johnson, the president of the Church’s Australia/New Zealand Area — later turned into the Pacific Area — presided over the ceremony.

May
10
2003
Open house

An open house was held from May 10 to June 7, 2003. Over 55,000 visitors toured during the open house.

June
15
2003
Dedication

The temple was dedicated in four sessions on June 15, 2003, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 6,504 Latter-day Saints attended the dedication.

On July 20, 1998, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a temple for Brisbane, Australia. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 26, 2001. Prior to the dedication, visitors were welcomed to tour the Brisbane Australia Temple from May 10 to June 7, 2003. President Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on June 15, 2003.

Architecture and Design of the Brisbane Australia Temple

Located at the top of the cliffs of Kangaroo Point, the Brisbane Australia Temple overlooks the Brisbane River, Southbank, Captain Cook Bridge and the Brisbane city skyscrapers.

Standing on 0.86 acres, the structure’s exterior was finished with light-gray granite. The temple grounds include stepped gardens, palms trees and water fountains.

The interior foyer features a painting of Mt. Mitchell — a landmark found near the Queensland border with New South Wales. One of the ordinance rooms includes a mural of the Glasshouse Mountains, found in the hinterland north of Brisbane.

The temple includes two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms and a baptistry.

Quick Facts

Announced

20 July 1998

Dedicated

15 June 2003

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

 Richard Gilbert Trimble Gordon & Karen Joyce Park Gordon

Location

200 River Terrace

Kangaroo Point, Queensland 4169

Australia

Additional Facts

