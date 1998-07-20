In the News
The Brisbane Australia Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Brisbane Australia Temple was announced July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency, then consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the temple May 26, 2001. Elder Kenneth Johnson, the president of the Church’s Australia/New Zealand Area — later turned into the Pacific Area — presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from May 10 to June 7, 2003. Over 55,000 visitors toured during the open house.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions on June 15, 2003, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 6,504 Latter-day Saints attended the dedication.
200 River Terrace
Kangaroo Point, Queensland 4169
Australia
(61) 7-3240-3600
At the time of its dedication, the Brisbane temple served Latter-day Saints in Queensland and northern areas of New South Wales.
The Brisbane Australia Temple was President Gordon B. Hinckley’s 80th temple he dedicated as President of the Church.
The temple was built on the location of one of Australia’s oldest meetinghouses. The structure, a stake center, was originally built in 1956.
