Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple

2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.
2 October 2022
Buenos Aires
Argentina
This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Argentina had approximately 475,000 Latter-day Saints among 725 congregations.
This will be the second temple located in Buenos Aires. The city’s first, the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, was dedicated in 1986.
