Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple

2 October 2022

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2022 general conference.

After two German Latter-day Saint families immigrated to Argentina in 1923, they asked the First Presidency to send missionaries. Apostle Melvin J. Ballard arrived in 1925 to dedicate South America for missionary work. The first stake in South America was organized in Buenos Aires in 1966. When the Buenos Aires City Center temple was announced, there were 21 stakes in Buenos Aires and 78 in all of Argentina.
Timeline of the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple's groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple

The Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple will be built in or near Buenos Aires, Argentina. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Buenos Aires

Argentina

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Argentina had approximately 475,000 Latter-day Saints among 725 congregations.

Fact #3

This will be the second temple located in Buenos Aires. The city’s first, the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, was dedicated in 1986.

