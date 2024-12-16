The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the site location of the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple, the second in the capital city and one of seven total houses of the Lord in the southern South America country.

The temple will be built on a 1.56-acre site on the southwest corner of Avenida Córdoba and Calle Reconquista, in the San Nicolás district of central Buenos Aires.

The location is between the Avenida 9 de Julio and the coastal banks of the La Plata RIver and Atlantic Ocean.

The site was first published Monday, Dec. 16, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for central Buenos Aires on Oct. 2, 2022, one of the 18 locations for new houses of the Lord identified at the close of the October 2022 general conference.

The South American country’s first temple — the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — was dedicated in 1986; it is located about 12 miles southwest of central Buenos Aires and the site of the new Buenos Aires City Center temple.

The Córdoba Argentina Temple followed with its 2015 dedication.

Two new houses of the Lord were dedicated in 2024 by members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — the Salta Argentina Temple on June 16, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson, and the Mendoza Argentina Temple on Sept. 22, by Elder Ronald A. Rasband.

The other two temples in the country are the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple, which has been under construction since April 2022, and the Rosario Argentina Temple, one of 15 new temple locations announced by President Nelson at the conclusion of April 2024 general conference.

More than 100 years ago, two German immigrants began preaching the gospel in Argentina in 1923; today, more than 480,000 Latter-day Saints reside in the country and comprise nearly 730 congregations.