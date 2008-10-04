Menu
Calgary Alberta Temple

4 October 2008

28 October 2012

The Calgary Alberta Temple, a white building with a spire topped by a statue of a golden angel blowing a trumpet.

The Calgary Alberta Temple.

Dedication of the Calgary Alberta Temple

Church President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the Calgary Alberta Temple on Oct. 28, 2012. Snow covered the ground, and temperatures were below freezing for most of the day. As such, a canvas tent was placed outside the temple, and several heaters warmed the area around the cornerstone so that the mortar wouldn’t freeze during the cornerstone ceremony.

Other Church leaders in attendance at the event’s three sessions included Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Craig C. Christensen of the Presidency of the Seventy, and Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Temple Department.

President Monson served as president of the Canadian Mission from 1959 to 1962, and shortly after arriving in Canada for the 2012 dedication, he said, “Whether east or west, north or south, I love Canada and all our members here. I have a special place in my heart for this land and its people.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house provide a spirit of peace to all who observe its majesty, and especially to those who enter for their own sacred ordinances and to perform the work for those beyond the veil. Let them feel of Thy divine love and mercy.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Calgary Alberta Temple here.

Timeline of the Calgary Alberta Temple

A temple for Calgary, Alberta, was announced by President Thomas S. Monson on Oct. 4, 2008, during October 2008 general conference. President Monson had become 16th President of the Church just eight months and one day earlier, on Feb. 3, 2008.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Calgary Alberta Temple was presided over by Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy on May 15, 2010. Around 1,600 attended the ceremony, while another 1,600 watched the proceedings via broadcast.

The public was invited to tour the Calgary Alberta Temple from Sept. 29 through Oct. 20, 2012. More than 100,000 visitors toured the temple during the three-week public open house.

On Oct. 27, 2012, 1,643 youth and some 16,000 audience members participated in a cultural celebration in the Calgary Stampede Corral. The celebration included songs, dance routines and theatrical reenactments of events in Calgary and Church history, including the arrival of John H. Sheppard and his family, new converts to the Church who emigrated from England to Calgary in 1910.

The Calgary Alberta Temple was dedicated by Church President Thomas S. Monson on Oct. 28, 2012. The temple was dedicated in three sessions.

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Calgary on Oct. 4, 2008. Moving forward on those plans, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the temple on May 15, 2010, and was presided over by Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy.

More than 100,000 people toured the house of the Lord from Sept. 29 through Oct. 20, 2012. After a cultural celebration on Oct. 27, the Calgary Alberta Temple was dedicated by President Monson on Oct. 28, 2012.

Architecture and Design of the Calgary Alberta Temple

The 33,000-square-foot Calgary Alberta Temple was built on 10.17 acres of land. The temple grounds are filled with bushes, flower beds and trees. The exterior of this three-story edifice is made of gray granite from China. A meetinghouse sits adjacent to the temple.

Similar to the Edmonton Alberta Temple, this house of the Lord also features a wheat motif in its stained-glass windows, railings, doorknobs and furniture, symbolic of the important role that agriculture plays in Alberta. A hand-painted mural in the temple by Leon Parson depicts an Alberta landscape.

Interior Photos of the Calgary Alberta Temple

