In the News
FOLLOW US
4 October 2008
28 October 2012
The Calgary Alberta Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Calgary, Alberta, was announced by President Thomas S. Monson on Oct. 4, 2008, during October 2008 general conference. President Monson had become 16th President of the Church just eight months and one day earlier, on Feb. 3, 2008.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Calgary Alberta Temple was presided over by Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy on May 15, 2010. Around 1,600 attended the ceremony, while another 1,600 watched the proceedings via broadcast.
The public was invited to tour the Calgary Alberta Temple from Sept. 29 through Oct. 20, 2012. More than 100,000 visitors toured the temple during the three-week public open house.
On Oct. 27, 2012, 1,643 youth and some 16,000 audience members participated in a cultural celebration in the Calgary Stampede Corral. The celebration included songs, dance routines and theatrical reenactments of events in Calgary and Church history, including the arrival of John H. Sheppard and his family, new converts to the Church who emigrated from England to Calgary in 1910.
The Calgary Alberta Temple was dedicated by Church President Thomas S. Monson on Oct. 28, 2012. The temple was dedicated in three sessions.
4 October 2008
28 October 2012
9802 Rocky Ridge Road Northwest
Calgary, Alberta T3G 5J7
Canada
View schedule and book online
(1) 403-241-4250
It was the first Canada temple announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson.
Stephen Harper — the Canada Prime Minister at the time of the temple’s groundbreaking and whose home residence is within a couple of miles from the temple site — sent a personal letter that was delivered at the groundbreaking, describing the Calgary temple as “an inspiring landmark and a fitting tribute to the Mormon community's long and proud history in the province and in Canada.”
During the dedication ceremony, the cornerstone area was covered by a tent filled with heaters to keep the participants warm and to keep the mortar from freezing.
It was the first Canada temple announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson.
Stephen Harper — the Canada Prime Minister at the time of the temple’s groundbreaking and whose home residence is within a couple of miles from the temple site — sent a personal letter that was delivered at the groundbreaking, describing the Calgary temple as “an inspiring landmark and a fitting tribute to the Mormon community's long and proud history in the province and in Canada.”
During the dedication ceremony, the cornerstone area was covered by a tent filled with heaters to keep the participants warm and to keep the mortar from freezing.