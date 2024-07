Architecture and Design of the Cape Town South Africa Temple

The Cape Town South Africa Temple was announced April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson According to plans and exterior renderings , the Cape Town temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,500 square feet. Around the temple’s white exterior will be rectangular windows with brown frames and an arched entryway in front of the temple’s main doors. On top of the structure will be a multilevel tower with four rectangular windows and four smaller, arched windows around the tower’s four sides.The edifice will sit on a site of 3.79 acres, with multicolored trees and bushes filling the grounds. A meetinghouse and arrival center will also be built near the temple.