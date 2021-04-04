In the News
4 April 2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cape Town, South Africa, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.
4 April 2021
3 Liesbeek Ave.
Observatory, Cape Town
7925
South Africa
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in South Africa and the first in the western half of the country.
Once dedicated, the Cape Town South Africa Temple will be the southernmost Latter-day Saint temple in the continent of Africa.
The closest temple to Cape Town at the time of its announcement was the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 780 miles away.