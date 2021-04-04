Groundbreaking

Elder Marvin J. Ashton of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking and site dedication of the Johannesburg South Africa Temple on Nov. 27, 1982. In his remarks, the Apostle declared that the coming temple would fulfill prophecy by President Kimball, a forecast that a temple would be built in South Africa, given during a 1973 rededicatory prayer on the country.