30 September 1995
The Caracas Venezuela Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced “the possibility of [a temple] in Venezuela” during October general conference on Sept. 30, 1995. Plans to build the temple in Caracas were announced in May 1998 by President Hinckley and his two counselors, Presidents Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust, via a letter sent to Latter-day Saint leaders in Venezuela.
Ground was broken for the temple on Jan. 10, 1999. Elder Francisco J. Viñas, president of the South America North Area at the time, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony. He was joined by his counselors, Elder Robert J. Whetten and Elder Walter F. Gonzalez.
The public was invited to tour the completed temple from Aug. 5-12, 2000. A total of 27,806 visitors attended the open house.
The Caracas Venezuela Temple was dedicated in four sessions by President Hinckley on Aug. 20, 2000. He was accompanied by Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Robert J. Whetten, then the president of the South America North Area.
Avenida con Calle C1
Urbanización Caurimare
Caracas 1062-A
Miranda
Venezuela
(58) 212-985-3051
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Venezuela.
Before this temple was dedicated, Venezuelan Saints had to travel around 2,000 miles to attend the Lima Peru Temple.
As President Hinckley left the Caracas Venezuela Temple dedication, the gathered Latter-day Saints saluted him by singing “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet” in Spanish and waving white handkerchiefs.
It was dedicated just six days before the Houston Texas Temple was dedicated.
The temple is located around 10 miles from the Caribbean Sea.
