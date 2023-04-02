Menu
Charlotte North Carolina Temple

Announced

2 April 2023

Charlotte North Carolina Temple announced
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Charlotte North Carolina Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conferenceone of 15 announced worldwide by the Church that day. A house of the Lord for this city will be the second for North Carolina.

For Elise Rusk of the Piper Glen Ward, Charlotte North Carolina South Stake, the announcement of a temple in Charlotte was an answer to the prayers and hopes of so many. But on a more personal note, it meant “our 3-year-old daughter will grow up with a temple near home.”

“We’re so grateful. ... ‘I Love To See the Temple’ is one of her favorite Primary songs, and we can’t wait to be able to attend often and visit with her, too,” Rusk said.

Expressing similar joy was Elder Matthew S. Harding, an Area Seventy serving North Carolina in the North America Southeast Area at the time of the Church’s announcement of a temple for Charlotte.

“What a wonderful blessing,” he said. “This new temple will enable Church members to joyfully bind themselves to the Savior through ordinances and covenants, and it will bring light to the entire Charlotte community. The Saints in the Charlotte area have been praying and preparing for a temple for many years.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhGbILNPK2U

Timeline of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple

April
02
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference — and the second for North Carolina.

The Charlotte North Carolina Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 2, 2023. The Church released a site location for a house of the Lord in Weddington, a southern suburb of Charlotte, on May 30, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on May 30, 2023, the Charlotte North Carolina Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 5.9-acre site in Weddington, a southern suburb of Charlotte near the state's border with South Carolina.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 2023

Location

345 Providence Road S.
Weddington, North Carolina 28173
United States

Appointments



Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in North Carolina. The first sacred edifice for this Southern state was the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, originally dedicated in 1999.

Fact #2

When a house of the Lord was announced for Charlotte, North Carolina had approximately 94,000 Latter-day Saints among 180 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Charlotte is currently the Columbia South Carolina Temple, a distance of approximately 80 miles away to the south.

Fact #4

A site location for the Charlotte North Carolina Temple was announced by the Church just eight weeks after the announcement during April 2023 general conference of a sacred edifice for the city.

Fact #5

The first missionary to North Carolina was Jedediah Grant, who arrived in 1838. Over the next seven years, the father of future Church President Heber J. Grant organized more than 200 Latter-day Saints into seven congregations.

