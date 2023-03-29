April 2023 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries and session highlights

Conferencegoers sing during a congregational hymn during the Sunday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Millions worldwide tuned in on Palm Sunday weekend April 1-2 to the April 2023 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

April 2023 general conference — the Church’s 193rd Annual General Conference — featured messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders.

Five general sessions were held for all individuals, families and friends.

Find links below to videos, talk summaries, session highlights and photo galleries. Download a PDF of talk summaries in English, Spanish and Portuguese here. See an updated chart of general authorities and and leaders here.

Information is also included below about what happened during October 2022 general conference.

News from April 2023 general conference

During the Thursday, March 30, leadership session of April 2023 general conference, 61 new Area Seventies were announced and presented for a sustaining vote, with 50 Area Seventies identified for release on or before Aug. 1. The 61 new Area Seventies represent 28 different countries.

On Saturday, April 1, five new General Authority Seventies were called, and it was announced that three will receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1. A new Young Women general presidency was sustained, and a change was made in the Young Men general presidency.

On Sunday, April 2, President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 new temples.

Saturday morning session of April 2023 general conference

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

Saturday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

Saturday evening session of April 2023 general conference

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

Sunday morning session of April 2023 general conference

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to other general authorities prior to the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 1, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

What happened during October 2022 general conference?

At the conclusion of October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 18 new temple locations — including four near Mexico City — and invited all to focus on the temple. “I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can,” he said.

President Nelson also spoke about truth, reaffirmed the Church’s position on abuse and testified of the peace that comes through covenants with God.

The Church released a revised “For the Strength of Youth” guide based on principles and agency. Eight General Authority Seventies were released and given emeritus status. The Saturday afternoon session choir featured teaching missionaries, service missionaries and senior missionaries.