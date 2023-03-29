April 2023 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries and session highlights

Millions worldwide tuned in on Palm Sunday weekend April 1-2 to the April 2023 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
April 2023 general conference — the Church’s 193rd Annual General Conference — featured messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders.
Five general sessions were held for all individuals, families and friends.
Find links below to videos, talk summaries, session highlights and photo galleries. Download a PDF of talk summaries in English, Spanish and Portuguese here. See an updated chart of general authorities and and leaders here.
Information is also included below about what happened during October 2022 general conference.
News from April 2023 general conference
During the Thursday, March 30, leadership session of April 2023 general conference, 61 new Area Seventies were announced and presented for a sustaining vote, with 50 Area Seventies identified for release on or before Aug. 1. The 61 new Area Seventies represent 28 different countries.
On Saturday, April 1, five new General Authority Seventies were called, and it was announced that three will receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1. A new Young Women general presidency was sustained, and a change was made in the Young Men general presidency.
On Sunday, April 2, President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 new temples.
Saturday morning session of April 2023 general conference
What happened during the session?
- President Oaks excused Elder Holland from general conference due to COVID-19.
- For the first time, singers from outside the United States joined the Tabernacle Choir for general conference.
- Saturday morning session overview: See photos and read summaries
Talk summaries
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘The Greatest Easter Story Ever Told’
- President Bonnie H. Cordon: ‘Arise, Come Forth Unto Christ’
- Elder Carl B. Cook: ‘Just Keep Going — With Faith’
- Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘Ministering’
- Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘Safely Gathered Home’
- Elder Allen D. Haynie: ‘A Living Prophet for the Latter Days’
- President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Finding Personal Peace’
Saturday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference
What happened during the session?
- A new Young Women general presidency was sustained, along with a change in Young Men general presidency counselors
- Five new General Authority Seventies were called, and three receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1.
- Saturday afternoon session overview: See photos and read summaries
Talk summaries
- Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Accessing God’s Power Through Covenants’
- Elder Peter F. Meurs: ‘He Could Heal Me!’
- Elder Randall K. Bennett: ‘Your Patriarchal Blessing — Inspired Direction From Heavenly Father’
- Elder Craig C. Christensen: ‘There Can Be Nothing So Exquisite and Sweet As Was My Joy’
- Elder Evan A. Schmutz: ‘Trusting the Doctrine of Christ’
- Elder Benjamin De Hoyos: ‘The Work of the Temple and Family History, One and the Same Work’
- Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Jesus Christ Is the Strength of Parents’
Saturday evening session of April 2023 general conference
What happened during the session?
- What Church leaders taught about enduring hardship with faith in Jesus Christ
- ‘Filled with joy’: What Church leaders taught during general conference about sources, experiencing joy
- Saturday evening session: See photos and read summaries
Talk summaries
- Elder Mark A. Bragg: ‘Christlike Poise’
- Brother Milton Camargo: ‘Focus on Jesus Christ’
- Elder K. Brett Nattress: ‘Have I Truly Been Forgiven?’
- Elder Juan A. Uceda: ‘The Lord Jesus Christ Teaches Us To Minister’
Sunday morning session of April 2023 general conference
What happened during the session?
- President Nelson spoke about the need for peacemakers in today’s contentious society.
- Inviting others to make and keep covenants helps gather Israel, Church leaders teach during April 2023 general conference.
- Sunday morning session: See photos and read summaries
Talk summaries
- Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘One in Christ’
- President Camille N. Johnson: ‘Jesus Christ Is Relief’
- Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘Followers of the Prince of Peace’
- Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita: ‘When To Receive Your Patriarchal Blessing’
- Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘My Mind Caught Hold Upon This Thought’
- Elder Kevin R. Duncan: ‘A Voice of Gladness!’
- President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Peacemakers Needed’
Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference
What happened during the session?
- President Nelson announced plans to build 15 new temples.
- Church members react to President Nelson’s announcement of 15 temples.
- ‘We believe in Christ’ — President Oaks, other leaders focus conference messages on the Savior and His teachings.
- Sunday afternoon session overview: See photos and read summaries.
Talk summaries
- President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘The Teachings of Jesus Christ’
- President M. Russell Ballard: ‘Remember What Matters Most’
- Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Hosanna to the Most High God’
- Elder Vern P. Stanfill: ‘The Imperfect Harvest’
- Elder W. Mark Bassett: ‘After the Fourth Day’
- Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt: ‘Do You Know Why I As a Christian Believe in Christ?’
- Elder David A. Bednar: ‘Abide in Me, and I in You; Therefore, Walk With Me’
- President Russell M. Nelson: ‘The Answer Is Always Jesus Christ’
What happened during October 2022 general conference?
At the conclusion of October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 18 new temple locations — including four near Mexico City — and invited all to focus on the temple. “I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can,” he said.
President Nelson also spoke about truth, reaffirmed the Church’s position on abuse and testified of the peace that comes through covenants with God.
The Church released a revised “For the Strength of Youth” guide based on principles and agency. Eight General Authority Seventies were released and given emeritus status. The Saturday afternoon session choir featured teaching missionaries, service missionaries and senior missionaries.