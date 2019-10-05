In the News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cobán, Guatemala, on Oct. 5, 2019, during the general women’s session of October 2019 general conference.
The Cobán Guatemala Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Nov. 14, 2020, with Elder Brian K. Taylor, president of the Central America Area, presiding.
A public open house for the Cobán Guatemala Temple will be held from April 25 to May 11, 2024. A media day will also be held April 22, and invited guests will tour the building April 23-24, 2024.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on June 9, 2024, during two sessions.
Avenida 4-48
Cobán, Alta Verapaz
Guatemala
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala and the first temple in Alta Verapaz.
Once construction is finished, it will be the northernmost house of the Lord in Guatemala.
The closest temple to Cobán at the time of its announcement was the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 61 miles away.
