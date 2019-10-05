Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Cobán Guatemala Temple

Announced

5 October 2019

Groundbreaking

14 November 2020

Dedication

9 June 2024

Cobán Guatemala Temple under construction
Cobán Guatemala Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Cobán Guatemala Temple

The groundbreaking of the Cobán Guatemala Temple was presided over by Elder Brian K. Taylor, Central America Area president, on Nov. 14, 2020. COVID-19 restrictions limited attendance to only a small group of people, including Monsignor Rodolfo Valenzuela Nuñez, Bishop of the Diocese of Verapaz.

There was initially uncertainty as to if the groundbreaking ceremony could proceed as planned because of the arrival of Hurricane Eta a week before, causing more than 100 deaths. In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Taylor said, “Endow all Thy Saints, we pray dear Father, with an extraordinary love for and brightened hope in Thy Sanctuary as a mighty Refuge from the storm.”

The Cobán Guatemala Temple is scheduled to be dedicated June 9, 2024, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Timeline of the Cobán Guatemala Temple

October
05
2019
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cobán, Guatemala, on Oct. 5, 2019, during the general women’s session of October 2019 general conference.

November
14
2020
Groundbreaking

The Cobán Guatemala Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Nov. 14, 2020, with Elder Brian K. Taylor, president of the Central America Area, presiding.

April
25
2024
Open house

A public open house for the Cobán Guatemala Temple will be held from April 25 to May 11, 2024. A media day will also be held April 22, and invited guests will tour the building April 23-24, 2024.

June
09
2024
Dedication

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on June 9, 2024, during two sessions.

The Cobán Guatemala Temple was announced Oct. 5, 2019, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Nov. 14, 2020, and presided over by Elder Brian K. Taylor, Central America Area president.

After a public open house from April 25 to May 11, 2024, the Cobán Guatemala Temple will be dedicated June 9, 2024, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Architecture and Design of the Cobán Guatemala Temple

The Cobán Guatemala Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 8,800 square feet. Plans and exterior renderings call for an arched entryway above the temple’s entry doors with two windows on each side of the front entrance. An octagonal tower with a square base and domed cupola will sit above the entrance.

The house of the Lord will be built on a 5.4-acre site, with palm trees, grass fields and oblong sidewalks filling the grounds. The site will also contain a meetinghouse and temple patron housing.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Cobán Guatemala Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A man in a suit and tie speaking from a pulpit outside.
A group of around 10 people sitting in chairs outside under a cloth shade structure.
A young woman speaking from a pulpit outside, with two people sitting in chairs in the background.
A man in a suit and a woman in a dress sitting in chairs outside, holding hands and wearing face masks.
Two men standing and talking to each other, both wearing a suit coat and face mask.
One man in a suit and two women in dresses holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt in them.

Quick Facts

Announced

5 October 2019

Groundbreaking

14 November 2020

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Brian K. Taylor

Dedication

9 June 2024

TO BE DEDICATED BY

Elder Dale G. Renlund

Location

Avenida 4-48
Cobán, Alta Verapaz
Guatemala

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala and the first temple in Alta Verapaz.

Fact #2

Once construction is finished, it will be the northernmost house of the Lord in Guatemala.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Cobán at the time of its announcement was the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 61 miles away.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala and the first temple in Alta Verapaz.

Fact #2

Once construction is finished, it will be the northernmost house of the Lord in Guatemala.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Cobán at the time of its announcement was the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 61 miles away.