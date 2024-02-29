The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September or when the new temples are dedicated.

Billy George Casey Jr. and Kananiokuuhome Hiroko Kaohiai Kaonohi Casey, Hauula 2nd Ward, Laie Hawaii Stake, called as president and matron of the Laie Hawaii Temple, succeeding President Finau Hafoka and Sister Lucy Hafoka. President Casey is a patriarch and temple sealer, and a former stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Lubbock, Texas, to Billy George Casey and Mary Pauline Casey.

Sister Casey is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Solomon Kaohiai Kaonohi and Lillian Masako Kaonohi.

Dirk Alan Cotterell and Lilly Ann Spendlove Cotterell, Corner Canyon 1st Ward, Draper Utah Corner Canyon Stake, called as president and matron of the Draper Utah Temple, succeeding President Stephen N. Peterson and Sister Cathy C. Peterson. President Cotterell is a patriarch and temple sealer, and a former North Carolina Raleigh Mission president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Melvin Adrian Cotterell and Joy Arlene Phippen Cotterell.

Sister Cotterell is a patriarch’s scribe and temple ordinance worker, and a former mission president companion, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in San Fernando, California, to Clark Spendlove and Eleanor Bennion Spendlove.

Marion Keith Giddens and Rhonda Jean Smith Giddens, Picketts Mill Ward, Cartersville Georgia Stake, called as president and matron of the Atlanta Georgia Temple, succeeding President René R. Alba and Sister Kathie T. Alba. President Giddens is a temple sealer and Sunday School teacher and a former Area Seventy, New Jersey Cherry Hill Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Augusta, Georgia, to Johnny Milton Giddens Jr. and Gladys Lenora Clark.

Sister Giddens is a temple ordinance worker and ward Primary secretary, and a former mission president companion, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Primary music leader. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Gene Allen Smith and Patricia Ann Palmer.

Richard Mark Gulbrandsen and Karen Skousen Gulbrandsen, Hermosa Groves Ward, Mesa Arizona Citrus Heights Stake, called as president and matron of the Mesa Arizona Temple, succeeding President Kenneth M. Smith and Sister Jody Smith. President Gulbrandsen is a temple worker and a former Dominican Republic Missionary Training Center president, Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Salt Lake City to Norman Ralph Gulbrandsen and Lois Ione Stirling.

Sister Gulbrandsen is a temple worker and a former MTC president companion, mission president companion, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to William Jess Skousen and Joan Taylor.

Hal Coburn Kendrick and Julie Elaine Barney Kendrick, Summerlin Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Redrock Stake, called as president and matron of the Las Vegas Nevada Temple, succeeding President William H. Stoddard and Sister Carol Stoddard. President Kendrick is a temple sealer and elders quorum presidency counselor and a former temple presidency counselor, California Carlsbad Mission president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Larry Lionel Kendrick Sr. and Myrtis Lee Kendrick.

Sister Kendrick is a ward Young Women president and temple worker, and a former assistant to the matron, mission president companion, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Provo, Utah, to William Clive Barney Jr. and Jean Louise Kasparek Barney.

Keith Hyde Kuttler and Kathy Ann Beaman Kuttler, River Bend Ward, College Station Texas Stake, called as president and matron of the Houston Texas Temple, succeeding President Randy C. Tolman and Sister Jill Tolman. President Kuttler is a temple sealer and patriarch, and a former stake president, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Reno, Nevada, to Kenneth Latimer Kuttler and Joanne Hyde Kuttler.

Sister Kuttler is a temple worker and patriarch’s scribe, and a former seminary teacher, stake Primary president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to Gayle Keown Beaman and Barbara Ann Beaman.

Felix Rosales Choc and Violeta Esmeralda Poou Chub de Rosales, San Juan Chamelco Ward, Cobán Guatemala Stake, called to serve as president and matron of the new Cobán Guatemala Temple. President Rosales is a branch presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and a former bishop and branch president. He was born in Cobán, Guatemala, to Roberto Rosales Mejia and Matilde Choc Coc.

Sister Rosales is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in San Juan Chamelco, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, to Vicente Poou and Berta Chub.

Rubén Sabatino Tidei and Maria Matilde Calvo Tidei, Gutiérrez Ward, Maipú de Cuyo Argentina Stake, called as president and matron of the new Mendoza Argentina Temple. President Tidei is a temple ordinance worker and bishopric counselor, and a former Argentina Buenos Aires West Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, to Luis Tidei and Maria Rosa Estambula Tidei.

Sister Tidei is a temple ordinance worker and ward charity services coordinator and a former mission president companion, stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, to Pablo Angel Calvo and Matilde D’Amico.