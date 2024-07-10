In the News
The Guatemala City Guatemala Temple.
Tom Smart, Deseret News
Tom Smart, Deseret News
Church President Spencer W. Kimball announced a temple for Guatemala City, Guatemala, in a press conference on April 1, 1981, three days before April 1981 general conference.
Around 4,000 Church members attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple on Sept. 12, 1982. Elder Richard G. Scott, a General Authority Seventy, presided over the event.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Nov. 27 through Dec. 10, 1984. More than 8,200 visitors toured the temple during its open house.
The Guatemala City Guatemala Temple was dedicated throughout 10 sessions on Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency. A total of approximately 9,100 Church members from the temple district attended the dedication sessions.
24 Avenida 2-20, Zona 15
Vista Hermosa 1
Guatemala City, Guatemala
Guatemala
(502) 2329-8300
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.
Approximately 20 years before the groundbreaking ceremony, the land for the Guatemala City temple was purchased by a mission president in the country for a temple to be built there in the future.
It was dedicated the month after the Taipei Taiwan Temple was dedicated. Like the Guatemala City temple, the Taipei temple was the first in its country and has six detached spires around the building.
Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was originally assigned to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple, but his flight to Guatemala was delayed due to a mechanical malfunction with the plane.
