Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

1 October 2023

Announcement of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. A house of the Lord for this central Colorado city was one of 20 announced by the Church during this general conference — and the fourth for the Centennial State.

The Church’s announcement of a sacred edifice for Colorado Springs caught Sarah Skelton and her family by surprise. “We jumped for joy over the temple coming here,” she said later.

“Having a temple in Colorado Springs makes us feel so enthusiastic and blessed to have the house of the Lord coming closer to where we live,” Skelton related.

The first congregation of Latter-day Saints in Colorado was organized in 1897, one year after a mission was established in the area.
Timeline of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the fourth for Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Colorado Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

The Colorado Springs Colorado Temple will be built in or near Colorado Springs, Colorado. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Colorado Springs, Colorado
United States

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.

Fact #2

At the time of the Colorado Spring temple's announcement, the other three houses of the Lord for the Centennial State included the Denver Colorado and Fort Collins Colorado temples, both in operation; and the Grand Junction Colorado Temple, under construction.

Fact #3

Colorado had approximately 150,000 Latter-day Saints among 310 congregations when this house of the Lord was announced.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Colorado Springs is currently the Denver Colorado Temple, a distance of approximately 50 miles away to the north.

Fact #5

Colorado Springs has the second-largest population in the state.

