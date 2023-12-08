Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the fourth for Colorado.
1 October 2023
Colorado Springs, Colorado
United States
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Colorado.
At the time of the Colorado Spring temple's announcement, the other three houses of the Lord for the Centennial State included the Denver Colorado and Fort Collins Colorado temples, both in operation; and the Grand Junction Colorado Temple, under construction.
Colorado had approximately 150,000 Latter-day Saints among 310 congregations when this house of the Lord was announced.
The closest temple to Colorado Springs is currently the Denver Colorado Temple, a distance of approximately 50 miles away to the north.
Colorado Springs has the second-largest population in the state.
